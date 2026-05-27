4 EVs That Will Be Considered Classics In The Future

Electric vehicle technology still feels far too young for any EVs to truly approach "classic" status, but the day when we look fondly back on the legends of the field isn't that far off. After all, the first electric production vehicle was technically introduced way back in 1888 — the Flocken Elektrowagen. While it was more of a carriage than a car, it helped set the stage for the current EV Renaissance we're enjoying almost 140 years later.

There are a handful of modern EVs that are already enjoying the rarity, historical importance, and cultural footprint to mark them out as potential future classics. The pace of EV innovation and iteration is also speedy enough (with 3,000-mile-range EVs on the horizon) that we'll probably have a crop of certified classics far sooner than the internal combustion era. We're already getting there in many cases, with the earliest and most significant electric models positioned not just as transportation platforms, but as turning points in performance, design, and brand identity. They may not be the safest EVs or the cheapest EVs you can buy right now, but they're the cars most likely to stand the test of time.