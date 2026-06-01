Are Gaming Phones Really Worth Buying?
Gaming on the go is possible through the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X, or any number of major handheld gaming consoles. However, if you don't want to lug around another large device to play on the go, a gaming phone is worth considering. Gaming phones are like upgrading a PC with a higher-end GPU, CPU, and memory optimized for play. In comparison, gaming on a less powerful phone can strain the device and lead to problems, including but not limited to dropped frames and slower loading times. Beyond not needing to carry a separate device, a gaming phone is worth purchasing if you want the best on-the-go graphics and performance, and if you primarily play via mobile.
For those interested in a gaming phone, you could be spending quite a bit, so whether they're truly worth it over a separate, cheaper device — like many Android gaming handhelds – depends on your budget. Flagship phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, deliver premium gaming options such as foldable displays and large storage options with their higher prices, while purpose-built gaming phones like the RedMagic 11 Pro — distinct from the RedMagic 11 Air – focus on aspects including sustained performance and gaming-specific hardware for a lesser cost.
Exploring the benefits and drawbacks of gaming phones
Owning a gaming smartphone allows you to keep performing the same tasks you usually do on a regular smartphone. You can send messages, make calls, and use apps to stream video in addition to playing games. While handheld gaming devices are capable of running many console titles, gaming phones can also access some titles through cloud gaming services. Bigger games made by AAA game developers are less likely to be compatible with non-gaming mobile devices since most phones can't handle them.
Most modern smartphones will be able to play simple games that don't require a lot of power. For games with high-end graphics, a gaming phone is preferred to play them more efficiently. It depends on what games you want to play, how the games look, and how they run. If all you want to do is play "Stardew Valley" or "Balatro," you like don't need a gaming phone, as these devices tend to come with more powerful processors for increased battery life and performance. Gaming phones also offer more RAM, with 16GB often being the sweet spot, though some occasionally go up to 24 GB.