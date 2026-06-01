Are Gaming Phones Really Worth Buying?

Gaming on the go is possible through the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X, or any number of major handheld gaming consoles. However, if you don't want to lug around another large device to play on the go, a gaming phone is worth considering. Gaming phones are like upgrading a PC with a higher-end GPU, CPU, and memory optimized for play. In comparison, gaming on a less powerful phone can strain the device and lead to problems, including but not limited to dropped frames and slower loading times. Beyond not needing to carry a separate device, a gaming phone is worth purchasing if you want the best on-the-go graphics and performance, and if you primarily play via mobile.

For those interested in a gaming phone, you could be spending quite a bit, so whether they're truly worth it over a separate, cheaper device — like many Android gaming handhelds – depends on your budget. Flagship phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, deliver premium gaming options such as foldable displays and large storage options with their higher prices, while purpose-built gaming phones like the RedMagic 11 Pro — distinct from the RedMagic 11 Air – focus on aspects including sustained performance and gaming-specific hardware for a lesser cost.