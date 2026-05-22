Plex Is Tripling Its Lifetime Pass Price, Leaving Customers Seriously Frustrated

In addition to its baseline free service, which lets you use a smart TV to host content, Plex currently offers two primary service plans, with five pricing tiers between them. The basic Remote Pass, available for $1.99 monthly and $19.99 annually, allows you to stream media, create collections, and connect devices together. The Plex Pass tier, meanwhile, is available for $6.99 monthly, $69.99 annually, and until the pricing change goes into effect, $249.99 for a lifetime pass. This tier adds extra quality-of-life features, such as skipping openings, downloading personal media from anywhere, and rewinding on resume.

In its blog post, Plex said it had previously considered dropping the Lifetime Pass entirely, as recurring subscriptions primarily fund the service's continued development. However, it acknowledges that the tier is a valuable option for many in the community, and so it is increasing the price to better reflect the "real, ongoing value of the software we're committed to building and maintaining for years to come." The post also includes a developmental roadmap for additional features slated for the Lifetime Pass tier, such as download improvements and restored support for music and photo libraries.

Given the monumental price hike, Plex users are unsurprisingly not pleased. On the r/selfhosted Subreddit, reactions to the news range from anger to skepticism, with one user pointing out that the proposed roadmap includes features that were scrapped from previous iterations of Plex. Several users have speculated that, rather than reflecting the service's actual value, this is merely Plex's way of pressuring users to stay on the relatively cheaper recurring payment plans rather than the one-and-done payment of the Lifetime Pass.