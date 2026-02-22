5 Smart Ways To Use Your Streaming Devices Beyond Watching TV
Who doesn't love a good streaming device? With just a single HDMI connection and a setup that usually involves nothing more than creating a free account and signing in to your Wi-Fi, many streaming devices unlock access to hundreds (if not thousands) of movie and TV show apps. Some of those apps are completely free, and some require a paid subscription. But streaming movies and shows aren't the only thing products like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Google TV Streamer can do.
For instance, did you know that many streaming devices will let you monitor the live feed of your video doorbell? Or that your inexpensive Roku streamer can be used to showcase your Google Photos library? As smart TV tech continues to evolve, streaming devices can do more and more, and we wanted to put the spotlight on some of their lesser-known capabilities. To that end, we've put together a list of five smart ways to use your streaming devices beyond watching TV.
Wireless casting
Wireless casting has been around for a minute. Companies like Apple and Google continue to lead the charge with features like AirPlay and Google Cast, and the lion's share of major streaming devices and smart TVs support the technology. As a matter of fact, the now-discontinued Google Chromecast only supported casting for several years before switching over to a full Google TV interface in 2020. While casting may not receive the same kind of fanfare it did in years past, it's still a useful feature that doesn't require anything more than owning a host device (e.g., phone, tablet, laptop) and a streamer that supports at least one casting standard.
AirPlay is a go-to protocol for Apple devotees, and you'll be able to find AirPlay support on the Apple TV 4K, most Roku devices, and smart TVs with Roku OS built in, as well as Samsung and LG smart TVs. With AirPlay, you'll be able to cast audio, video, and photos to your streaming device, and you can even wirelessly mirror your iPhone, iPad, or Mac's entire screen. Google Cast offers similar capabilities across many Google TV and Android TV streamers and smart TVs (including brands like Sonyand TCL), and host devices include Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks.
If you run into a situation where AirPlay is supported, but Google Cast isn't (or vice versa), you can often download a third-party app like AirScreen or TV Cast for Chromecast to bypass these limitations.
Smart home controls
One of the best parts of owning smart home devices is being able to control and customize your web-connected tech with tools like Alexa and Google Home. Many streaming devices and smart TVs allow you to manage smart home devices, too, which often involves nothing more than using the provided remote to carry out automations. First-party Amazon TVs and streaming tech that runs Fire TV OS usually feature an Alexa button on the controller; simply press and hold to trigger the remote's built-in mic, and you'll be able to use voice commands to control everything from smart lights and locks to Wi-Fi thermostats.
Google TV streaming devices and smart TVs may swap Alexa support for Google Assistant, although it's not uncommon for certain devices and TVs to offer compatibility with multiple smart tools. The Google TV Streamer includes a Google Home dashboard that gives you quick access to things like lighting and temperature controls, and will also let you check the live feed of compatible security cameras and video doorbells. Some Roku devices support Alexa and Google Home controls, on top of Roku's own voice assistant and web-connected products.
Even if you don't own a single smart home product and never plan on buying one, you'll still be able to use your streamer's built-in voice search to find movies and shows, launch apps, check the weather, and more.
Showcase photos
Showing family photos on your phone screen may not be the most comfortable viewing experience for a large group of people, but you can often use your streaming device or smart TV for photo and video exhibition. At the most basic level, you can use casting tech like AirPlay and Google Cast to mirror your phone or tablet screen to your TV, but many streamers have built-in photo/video management tools.
For example, if you happen to own a Roku Streaming Stick, you'll be able to use Roku's Photo Streams feature to link a Google Photos account. This lets you select specific photos and albums to display as your Roku device's screensaver. If you own a Fire TV streamer or smart TV, you can upload images to the Amazon Photos app and then assign them to an Echo Show and/or Fire TV streaming device.
As you may have guessed, those who own an Apple TV will be able to use the Apple Photos app to showcase images. And if your streaming device or smart TV has a built-in USB port, you'll usually be able to connect an external flash drive with photos and videos loaded on it, along with certain audio files. The Roku Ultra's USB supports JPG, PNG, MP4, and MOV formats, as well as audio encodings like AAC, MP3, and FLAC.
Cloud gaming
Most streaming devices and smart TVs support a handful of gaming apps, and you'll often be able to pair a controller for a more immersive experience. One of the most popular game-streaming platforms is Xbox Game Pass, which lets you stream Xbox titles without having a console connected to your TV (pricing starts at $10 per month). While not all streamers support Xbox Game Pass, the app is available for several Amazon Fire TV products, most Samsung smart TVs released after 2020 (running software version 1300 or higher), and most LG smart TVs released after 2024 (along with select models between 2022 and 2023).
Amazon Luna is another great game-streaming service that's available for most Fire TV devices, and pricing also starts at $10 per month. Luna also offers a la carte purchases for specific titles, along with subscription add-ons like Ubisoft+ ($17 per month). You'll even be able to link a GOG account to purchase select PC games and to stream certain titles you already own. Those of us with Roku gear can also download Free Games by Playworks – a Roku TV app we think everyone should be using – to play retro titles like Pac-Man, Tetris, and Space Invaders.
Content hosting
If you're tired of relying on streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video for movies and shows, platforms like Plex allow you to create your own media server for content-streaming. Setting up a Plex server is completely free, and the platform supports most major video, photo, and audio formats. There are several streaming devices and smart TVs you can add the Plex client app to, which will let you stream the media you've uploaded to your Plex server.
While the majority of streaming hardware won't let you host a Plex server, there is one exception: the Nvidia Shield TV Pro. Considered one of the most powerful and versatile streaming devices on the market, you'll pay a whopping $200 for the Shield TV Pro. Yes, that's $60-$90 more than the Amazon Fire TV Cube, but the latter only supports the Plex client app; not to mention the fact that you can use the Shield TV Pro's USB port to expand past the 16GB of internal storage.
The Shield TV Pro supports Gigabit Ethernet, which bodes well for those planning to connect the device directly to a router for the most stable network performance. The Shield TV Pro also gives you access to hundreds of apps, including popular services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and more.