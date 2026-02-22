5 Smart Ways To Use Your Streaming Devices Beyond Watching TV

Wireless casting has been around for a minute. Companies like Apple and Google continue to lead the charge with features like AirPlay and Google Cast, and the lion's share of major streaming devices and smart TVs support the technology. As a matter of fact, the now-discontinued Google Chromecast only supported casting for several years before switching over to a full Google TV interface in 2020. While casting may not receive the same kind of fanfare it did in years past, it's still a useful feature that doesn't require anything more than owning a host device (e.g., phone, tablet, laptop) and a streamer that supports at least one casting standard.

AirPlay is a go-to protocol for Apple devotees, and you'll be able to find AirPlay support on the Apple TV 4K, most Roku devices, and smart TVs with Roku OS built in, as well as Samsung and LG smart TVs. With AirPlay, you'll be able to cast audio, video, and photos to your streaming device, and you can even wirelessly mirror your iPhone, iPad, or Mac's entire screen. Google Cast offers similar capabilities across many Google TV and Android TV streamers and smart TVs (including brands like Sonyand TCL), and host devices include Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks.

If you run into a situation where AirPlay is supported, but Google Cast isn't (or vice versa), you can often download a third-party app like AirScreen or TV Cast for Chromecast to bypass these limitations.