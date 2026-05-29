There's One Monitor Feature PC Gamers Should Look Out For When Upgrading

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For anyone looking to improve their gaming setup, having the best monitor with 4K resolution and a high refresh rate makes for one stunning view. Games like "Elden Ring", "Baldur's Gate 3", and "Resident Evil Requiem" already look great, but there are ways to enhance them without messing with fidelity or performance in the game's settings, and it may already be on your monitor. Dynamic Contrast Ratio (DCR), found on several monitors and TVs, adjusts the back lighting by increasing the contrast between areas that are dark and bright on screen.

If you're exploring an area that is rather dark, say in "Resident Evil", the backlight will dim, providing a darker black. Whereas if you're running around bright areas with fire or sunlight, the screen will brighten. This enhances the overall look of games and anything you're watching on the screen to make everything pop more. DCR can be found on a range of sizes of gaming monitors, and you can test out the look and feel of DCR if your monitor features it. If you want your games to look sharper and have darker shadows, DCR provides a whole new way to play games, making levels, arenas, and stages more vibrant.