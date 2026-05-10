What Is The Best Monitor Size For Gaming?

First, let's talk about viewing distance. According to science, you'll want a display to take up about a 30-degree field of view for mixed use, including gaming and general media (regardless of whether you're playing on PC or looking for a perfect monitor for your PlayStation 5). 30 degrees is also the bare minimum field of view a display should take up, according to the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (via RTINGS).

That means you'll want about 7.5 inches of screen size for every foot away from the screen you're sitting. If you sit three feet away from your monitor, that means a 22-inch screen will be ideal; at five feet, you'd want something between 37 and 40 inches. However, RTINGS recommends a 40-degree field of view if you're looking for a more immersive or cinematic experience, perfect for story-rich games or games that lean into art design and the visual experience. To hit that mark, you'll want around 10 inches of monitor real estate for every foot you sit away from the screen.

The type of games you play is important. For instance, for eSports or other competitive gaming, a smaller screen in the 25-inch range will allow you to quickly track and react to the action on screen. For immersive gaming or a machine you're also going to do a lot of work on, a larger or ultrawide screen is a better fit (unless you've already invested in one of the best second monitors for work and gaming).