5 Gaming Monitors That Are Perfect For Your PlayStation 5

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The display that you connect your PlayStation 5 (PS5) console to matters. For example, if that monitor only supports 1080p resolution, you can't enjoy games at the full 4K resolution that the PS5 is capable of or the 8K that the PS5 Pro supports (although 8K monitors are uncommon). If you've just bought your brand new PS5 and want a monitor to complete your setup, or already have one that you feel is holding you back and want to upgrade, there are different factors you'll need to consider to find the perfect option.

Some of the important details that you need to factor in when selecting the perfect monitor for your PS5 include image quality, input lag, available ports, and refresh rate, to name a few. Because the PS5 can work with just about any modern monitor with an HDMI port, there are lots of options on the market, and a guide on the best PS5 gaming monitors that you can buy is handy, as it'll cut down the chances of buying the wrong one.

That's why we've done extensive research across different sources on the web to find the best gaming monitors for your PS5, which has some hidden features that you should be using. We've selected these five monitors based on their feature set, prioritizing those that can take full advantage of the PS5, and also including some good-enough options that can meet your needs. You can read more about our selection process in the methodology section at the end of the article.