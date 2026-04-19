5 Gaming Monitors That Are Perfect For Your PlayStation 5
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The display that you connect your PlayStation 5 (PS5) console to matters. For example, if that monitor only supports 1080p resolution, you can't enjoy games at the full 4K resolution that the PS5 is capable of or the 8K that the PS5 Pro supports (although 8K monitors are uncommon). If you've just bought your brand new PS5 and want a monitor to complete your setup, or already have one that you feel is holding you back and want to upgrade, there are different factors you'll need to consider to find the perfect option.
Some of the important details that you need to factor in when selecting the perfect monitor for your PS5 include image quality, input lag, available ports, and refresh rate, to name a few. Because the PS5 can work with just about any modern monitor with an HDMI port, there are lots of options on the market, and a guide on the best PS5 gaming monitors that you can buy is handy, as it'll cut down the chances of buying the wrong one.
That's why we've done extensive research across different sources on the web to find the best gaming monitors for your PS5, which has some hidden features that you should be using. We've selected these five monitors based on their feature set, prioritizing those that can take full advantage of the PS5, and also including some good-enough options that can meet your needs. You can read more about our selection process in the methodology section at the end of the article.
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM
The Asus ROG line of monitors is built specifically for gaming, and the Swift OLED PG27UCDM is no exception. This 26.5-inch monitor has a QD-OLED panel that should help elevate your PS5 gaming experience, thanks to the faster response times and deeper blacks that the screen technology boasts. It isn't a budget-friendly monitor, but the features it provides make it stand out as one of the best gaming monitors you can buy to complement your PS5. Most importantly, this monitor has a native 4K (3,840 by 2,160 pixels) resolution, supports refresh rates of up to 240 Hz, and comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, meaning it's fully capable of taking advantage of the console without acting as a bottleneck in the chain.
Additionally, the monitor has a 0.03 millisecond response time for a smooth gaming experience. You also get HDR support, which helps in making the visual experience better. Finally, it supports variable refresh rate, which can reduce screen tearing when playing games on your console. RTings, an independent site that reviews and recommends tech products, has reviewed this monitor, and praises it for having "outstanding picture quality and fantastic gaming performance."
The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM goes for $1,200 on Amazon, which isn't cheap, and you'd be right to be concerned about OLED burn-in, especially for such an expensive monitor. The good news is that Asus is one of the monitor brands that provides OLED burn-in protection, with both a three-year warranty and software features to help prevent the issue from happening.
LG 32-inch UltraGear GR93U-B
Part of LG's UltraGear lineup of gaming monitors, the 32-inch GR93U-B offers a number of features that make it a great fit for pairing with your PS5. It offers 4K native resolution, up to 144 Hz refresh rate, and comes with an HDMI 2.1 port. With these features alone, LG's 32-inch UltraGear GR93U-B offers more than enough to take full advantage of the PS5's capabilities by gaming at 4K at 120 Hz in supported games.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg. It also has other nifty additions that make it a great monitor for gaming, such as G-Sync and FreeSync variable refresh rate support for reduced screen tearing and low input lag for responsiveness. The monitor has a 1 millisecond response time, which makes it offer smooth motion regardless of whether you're gaming at 120 Hz or 60 Hz. It uses an IPS panel, so you don't have to worry about burn-in, and supports up to 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for more lifelike images.
The only catch with the UltraGear 32GR93U-B is that it doesn't have the overall best picture quality. But this is a mid-range monitor, so that isn't a deal breaker if you have a mid-range budget. The LG 32-inch UltraGear GR93U-B is available on Amazon for $600.
AOC 27-inch Q27G4ZD
AOC's 27-inch Q27G4ZD monitor doesn't have 4K resolution, the maximum that the PS5 supports, but it's an excellent choice for 1440p gaming. That's because, on top of 4K signals, the PS5 also supports 1080p and 1440p gaming. Like the high-end Asus Swift OLED PG27UCDM, this monitor uses a QD-OLED panel, but the resolution is 2,560 by 1,440 pixels instead of 4K. This monitor has a 240 Hz refresh rate, higher than the PS5's maximum of 120 Hz. However, with its 1440p resolution and lack of an HDMI 2.1 port, it can't take full advantage of the PS5's capabilities.
That issue aside, for 1440p gaming, it should be more than enough. The QD-OLED panel offers excellent image quality, and you also get a faster 0.03 millisecond response time for smooth motion in fast-paced titles, and it supports Nvidia G-Sync VRR technology for reduced screen tearing. While it doesn't have the ability to take full advantage of the PS5 or many of the high-end features found in premium OLED monitors, the AOC Q27G4ZD is a great choice if you don't want to spend close to or more than $1,000 on an OLED monitor.
PC Mag says it offers excellent value for money, and it even earned their Editors' Choice award. The site also says the AOC Q27G4ZD offers low input lag, making it a solid monitor for first-person shooters like "Doom: The Dark Ages." You can get the AOC 27-inch Q27G4ZD gaming monitor on Amazon for $520.
Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor (S2725QS)
If you don't want to spend nearly the same amount of money on a monitor as your PS5, especially as Sony continues to hike console prices, Dell's 27 Plus 4K Monitor is worth checking out. While it's primarily marketed for office use, it also offers some handy gaming-focused features that ensure it can meet your needs when you hook it to a console. And with an MSRP of less than $400, it makes for a solid budget gaming monitor.
At this price point, you shouldn't expect much. Despite that, this monitor has what it takes to provide a good-enough gaming experience when paired with a PS5. It comes with a 4K IPS panel that supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate, and offers an HDMI 2.1 port, thus making it capable of 4K 120 Hz gaming. Besides the 4K 120 Hz gaming support, it has other niceties that should make your playing experience better, like low input lag for a responsive feel.
However, it doesn't offer the best response time, so expect some motion blur when playing fast-paced games, and the overall HDR quality isn't the best due to the lack of local dimming. Fortunately, the Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor (S2725QS) doesn't cost much, and can be bought on Amazon for just $300.
Dell Alienware AW3225QF
The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM seems to have all the necessary features in check, but with a $1,200 price tag, it's an expensive option. If you have a budget of about $1,000 and want almost all the goodies that Asus' monitor offers, like a QD-OLED panel, 4K native resolution, a high refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 bandwidth support, you should consider the Dell Alienware AW3225QF. It features a slightly larger 32-inch curved 4k monitor, a wide color gamut, and HDR support.
According to Tom's Guide, it offers one of the best image qualities with "broad contrast and rich color," and the site describes its HDR brightness as "class-competitive." With a 240 Hz refresh rate, the AW3225QF will let you enjoy the PS5's support for 4K gaming at 120 Hz due to its HDMI 2.1 port. Since it uses an OLED panel, the AW3225QF has a low response time of just 0.03 milliseconds (similar to the Asus and AOC models discussed above), which plays a key role in minimizing motion blur.
In addition to that, this monitor supports variable refresh rate for reduced screen tearing, and there's an auto low-latency mode to reduce input latency between the console and monitor, helping you stay competitive in fast-paced games. The Dell Alienware AW3225QF is available to buy from the company's website for $1,000.
Methodology
Various companies sell monitors marketed for gaming. But not every monitor that's branded as a gaming monitor will be a perfect fit for playing games on the PS5.
We did our research on the best options by combing through different monitor reviews, then short-listed the best that are either able to take full advantage of the PS5 with 4K 120 Hz gaming support or perform solidly enough for 1440p gaming. We also paid attention to the monitor's response time and input lag, ensuring we don't recommend a monitor that will hold you back when diving into fast-paced action titles.
The models we've listed are selling for various prices, as we specifically wanted to offer options for users who don't have enough budget to splurge on a high-end monitor like the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM. We've listed these gaming monitors in no particular order.