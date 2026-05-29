5 Luxury Smartwatches Even More Expensive Than You Thought

Smartwatches have been around for a long time, and prices have been dropping as cheap smartwatch brands enter the marketplace. That said, a high-end smartwatch is still an expensive piece of technology for most people, with the Apple Watch Series 11 selling for hundreds of dollars. But what happens when a luxury-focused brand jumps into the smartwatch market.

There are a number of luxury watch brands for people to choose from, but only a few of them have dedicated smartwatch models of their timepieces. When a major luxury brand steps into the smartwatch space, you can expect that their timepieces will cost the average person an arm and a leg. Adding smart features to an iconic timepiece comes at a premium, with some brands creating entirely new watches with their own custom OS.

We've scoured the internet to see what high-end luxury brands are doing in the smartwatch space. The following are a number of watches that we've found to not only be expensive, but far more expensive than you might have imagined. These are timepieces for tech enthusiasts that want to be on the cutting edge of classic style and modern features.