Star Trek's William Shatner Created And Starred In This Underseen '90s Sci-Fi Show

It's been over 30 years since "TekWar's" final four episodes were aired, but it may not have been the last time we'll see William Shatner's sci-fi thriller on our screens. In 2021, Deadline reported that Shatner and his Shatner Universe had teamed up with Pure Imagination Studios to develop a mixed-reality, adult animated series based on the "TekWar" novels.

Mixed reality is a technology that works like magic, mixing physical and virtual worlds by blending high resolution digital elements with your real surroundings. For example, when playing the horror game "Shattered" on Meta Quest 3, digital monsters will appear as though they're standing in your actual home. How this tech will work for Shatner's animated series hasn't been confirmed, but we do know that viewers will be able to interact and participate with the show through technology, including mobile and wearable devices or tablets.

Matt Michnovetz – former writer on "24" and head writer for the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" TV series — is attached to develop and write the immersive series, with producers telling Deadline in 2021 that it will be "the first step in building a real-time multiverse around a property and Shatner." However, five years on, there's been no further update on this animated series, so whether we will actually see the concept of a mixed-reality adaptation of "TekWar" come to fruition remains to be seen.