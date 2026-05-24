8 Technologies That Work Like Magic, Explained

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Some breakthrough technologies still feel like they were brought to life from fiction, even when they've been around for a while. That's because we learn to apply them in our daily routines through the apps and gadgets they power, but we never actually take the time to find out what makes these technologies tick.

In this roundup of technologies with magic-like qualities, we aim to give a simplified explanation of how they work. This isn't to demystify them, as they will never fail to impress, but to better appreciate what lies beneath the software and hardware that use them.

We discuss generative AI that makes images and videos, bone conduction headphones that let you hear music without blocking your ears, and robot vacuums that map your entire home so they know where to go and what to avoid. If you want to take a peek at what makes these technologies work like magic, read on and find out a bit more about the digital sorcery that give them life.