Here's What Happens If You Leave Your Android Phone Dead For Too Long

If your phone bites the dust and you need to access stored data, photos, or videos, there are ways to try reviving it briefly or bring it back from the dead altogether. You might also run into this issue when using an older Android phone simply for playing music or taking notes. Fortunately, even if a battery swells, the phone may still be salvageable. A lithium-ion battery is made up of an anode, cathode, separator, electrolyte, and positive and negative current collectors.

This is what makes the battery rechargeable, but the chemical reactions happening within can also lead to gas buildup and visible swelling. This can be caused by overcharging, voltage issues, and extreme temperatures. To avoid this, remove your phone from the charger after it reaches 100% and keep it stored between 32° and 95° Fahrenheit.

If your Android phone won't charge at all, the battery may be completely dead or the USB cable or port may be the culprit. If the battery is swelling, recycling is the way to go. But when there is enough juice, and swelling is not an issue, you can check battery health within the device settings to get an idea of why its usability might be declining.