If Your Android Phone Won't Charge, These Common Issues Might Be Why

Nothing can be more frustrating than realizing your phone hasn't charged right when you're about to leave the house. Unless you're carrying a decade-old phone, the phone should charge even if your charging habits are poor. Your Android device can stop charging for a variety of reasons, including damage to the charging port, a bad cable, or an outlet that isn't providing enough power.

No matter the reason, you'll want to investigate it, as a damaged charging port, unlike a problem with your cableisn't always a cheap fix (and not every phone has wireless charging to bypass the problem). Fortunately, there are telltale signs for what might be causing it, and in some cases, even easy fixes you can apply safely. In even rarer situations, the charging issue is caused by a persistent software glitch, such as Samsung's Wet Status, which prevents charging altogether if the device detects moisture inside its port.

Everything we cite can be done by yourself or involves a low-cost replacement. Though if you suspect a deeper issue with your Android phone, you'll want to check the warranty status or have the device serviced by a technician.