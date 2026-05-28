Yellowstone's Lawless 'Train Station' Is Based On A Real Region In The American West

Even if you don't like the Western movie genre, Paramount's neo-western drama TV series "Yellowstone" is captivating to watch. For five seasons, we watched the powerful, fiercely loyal, and undeniably complicated Dutton family strive to protect their huge Montana ranch from those who encroach on their land. Though the gripping flagship series finished in 2024, the Dutton family exploits didn't end there. There have been prequels – "1883" (one of the best miniseries on Paramount Plus) and "1923" (which has its second season debut to a perfect critic score) — and there have been sequels – "Marshals" and "Dutton Ranch" — and there are at least two more spin-offs in the works.

Regardless of the time period, there's one thing for certain: the Dutton family will do whatever it takes to protect their land and their legacy and, in "Yellowstone," that means committing the occasional murder. Fortunately, the Duttons and their branded workers have the perfect spot for executing those who cross them — or simply disposing of their bodies — without repercussion: the "Train Station." This lawless canyon area provides a legal loophole that prevents criminal prosecution, and you might be surprised to learn that it's based on a real-life location.