What's The Point Of A PlayStation Portal If You Already Own A PS5?
The PlayStation Portal launched in 2023 to allow players who already owned a PS5 the option to play in handheld mode. Since then, this portable device has received several updates from Sony to improve its stability as well as the option to use it as a standalone device with the addition of Cloud Streaming. Most of the time, the PlayStation Portal is still worth buying in 2026 even for those who already own a PlayStation 5.
If you have a PS5 at home but constantly have to let others use the TV, the PlayStation Portal can solve this issue. Someone else can watch movies and shows on the television while you keep playing on the handheld through Remote Play.
Also, using Cloud Streaming on the PlayStation Portal paired with a PS Plus Premium subscription makes it possible to access your games even if your PS5 isn't available. You only need a stable internet connection to play them wherever you are. However, this can be costly, since the subscription is around $160 a year, while the handheld itself costs nearly $250. So it's a great console if you want more options to play your favorite games.
PS Portal mirrors the PS5 and lacks standard Bluetooth
Before buying a PlayStation Portal, keep in mind that you can't use the handheld and your PS5 at the same time if you're using Remote Play. The Portal just mirrors what the main console is running, so you can't use it for a second player, for example. However, despite the smaller screen, it delivers acceptable image quality. Paired with responsive controllers, it's a solid experience for a handheld. So even if you have a dedicated TV, you can use the PS Portal to play comfortably.
One downside of the PS Portal is that it doesn't support standard Bluetooth. This means that you cannot use your regular wireless headphones with it. If you want to have audio without relying on cables, you must buy PlayStation's own headsets, which adds extra cost to the product.
So, if you want to have access to your PlayStation 5 games in handheld mode, this purchase makes sense, even with the extra costs. However, if you're interested in not depending on high internet speeds to play properly and don't mind skipping on the PlayStation exclusives, other cheaper handheld consoles are a better investment, such as the Nintendo Switch.