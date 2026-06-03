What's The Point Of A PlayStation Portal If You Already Own A PS5?

The PlayStation Portal launched in 2023 to allow players who already owned a PS5 the option to play in handheld mode. Since then, this portable device has received several updates from Sony to improve its stability as well as the option to use it as a standalone device with the addition of Cloud Streaming. Most of the time, the PlayStation Portal is still worth buying in 2026 even for those who already own a PlayStation 5.

If you have a PS5 at home but constantly have to let others use the TV, the PlayStation Portal can solve this issue. Someone else can watch movies and shows on the television while you keep playing on the handheld through Remote Play.

Also, using Cloud Streaming on the PlayStation Portal paired with a PS Plus Premium subscription makes it possible to access your games even if your PS5 isn't available. You only need a stable internet connection to play them wherever you are. However, this can be costly, since the subscription is around $160 a year, while the handheld itself costs nearly $250. So it's a great console if you want more options to play your favorite games.