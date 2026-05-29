How To Fix The Red Lines On Your Android Phone Screen

Interestingly, those whose Android phone screens flashed the red line sometimes saw the issue go away on its own. Others resolved the hardware problem by clapping the phone between their hands. The latter trick likely helped the loose contact reconnect, but before you go medieval on your Android, start by doing a software troubleshoot.

A soft reset is a good first step. Press the volume down and power buttons together for 20 seconds or so. This won't erase any of your data, but it will clear the RAM and cache, which is exactly what you need it to do. If the red line is still there, booting the phone in safe mode should be your next step: Hold down the power and volume up buttons until the prompt for safe mode appears. This is a great way to diagnose if any third-party apps are contributing to your issue.

If the line wasn't there during your safe mode excursion, check your phone for software updates. If that doesn't work, as a last-ditch effort, do a complete factory reset (you can find this option in system settings). Make sure to back up your data because the phone will suddenly go all vanilla on you. In the worst-case scenario, the red line will still be there. Unfortunately, this likely means that your phone either developed a mysterious hardware problem or a connector is loose. The only course of action is to get a new display.