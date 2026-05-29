What Does Amazon Do With Unsold Tech?

Amazon is the largest e-commerce company worldwide, shipping millions of orders every day. But not everything listed on Amazon finds a buyer. Some products remain unsold, while many items are returned to Amazon and never find a buyer again. From laptops and tablets to smart TVs, the list goes on.

The e-commerce giant has laid out a framework to deal with unsold inventory, one that's designed to minimize e-waste. According to the Amazon Sustainability Report, the company optimizes its inventory to lower waste generation, and helps customers make an informed choice to reduce returns. For products that are returned or remain unsold, Amazon prioritizes reuse, recycling, and donation. But that doesn't happen every time.

Over the past few years, countless investigations have revealed something many people are unaware of. According to an investigation by ITV, Amazon reportedly destroys millions of unsold items every year. Stored in large boxes marked "destroy," the unsold inventory is reportedly sent to recycling centers and landfills. Even expensive tech products like MacBooks and iPads meet the same fate, according to the report. Part of the issue comes down to economics, but environmental groups have long raised concerns about these practices and their environmental impact.