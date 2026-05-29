5 Mini Gadgets That Are Perfect For Your Camping Trip

On a camping trip, you're probably going to bring a range of devices that require their batteries to be topped off, making a power bank essential. Most of the devices on this list, including the water pump, hand warmers, and air pump, are capable of being charged via USB. While there are many good, affordable power banks to choose from, the Blavor Solar Power Bank is great for the outdoors because it has a built-in solar panel for trickle charging the unit, so it will still have enough power at the end of the day to get you through the night.

This power bank costs $29.99 and features a 10,000 milliampere-hours(mAh) battery and multiple outputs, including a 20-watt USB-C fast-charging port for devices that support it. Its solar panel delivers a maximum current of 1.15 watts under perfect conditions. Keep in mind that this is very slow, and charging it this way should be used as a backup that extends the power bank's runtime. Otherwise, ensure it's fully charged before heading on the trip.

The Blavor Solar Power Bank is also water-resistant and dust-proof. Its rugged design makes it resistant to shock as well, making it a great tool to bring outdoors. It also has a flashlight that makes it ideal for navigating a campsite at night and a compass carabiner that can help with navigation and map orientation in case you decide to go exploring and don't want to get lost.