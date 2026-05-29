5 Mini Gadgets That Are Perfect For Your Camping Trip
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If you're going for a minimalist outdoor experience, bulky equipment can get in the way. Having compact tools can help you save space in your backpack, and they won't weigh you down, especially if you'll be moving a lot. They can elevate your time in nature without compromising the rugged experience, whether you're trying to get away from smartphones to improve your mood, connect with nature, or maybe even have a little adventure.
Even if it's not your camping trip and you want the person who is going to have lightweight and multiple items that can enhance their safety, comfort, and efficiency, these gadgets make for great gifts. Options include a solar-powered battery bank, a portable water pump, hand warmers, and an air pump. All these are built to be portable, but they're also quite powerful because they meet a wide range of needs, especially if you already have the bulkier necessities that form the backbone of your camping gear. The best part is that they're also affordable and highly rated by users on Amazon.
Blavor Solar Power Bank
On a camping trip, you're probably going to bring a range of devices that require their batteries to be topped off, making a power bank essential. Most of the devices on this list, including the water pump, hand warmers, and air pump, are capable of being charged via USB. While there are many good, affordable power banks to choose from, the Blavor Solar Power Bank is great for the outdoors because it has a built-in solar panel for trickle charging the unit, so it will still have enough power at the end of the day to get you through the night.
This power bank costs $29.99 and features a 10,000 milliampere-hours(mAh) battery and multiple outputs, including a 20-watt USB-C fast-charging port for devices that support it. Its solar panel delivers a maximum current of 1.15 watts under perfect conditions. Keep in mind that this is very slow, and charging it this way should be used as a backup that extends the power bank's runtime. Otherwise, ensure it's fully charged before heading on the trip.
The Blavor Solar Power Bank is also water-resistant and dust-proof. Its rugged design makes it resistant to shock as well, making it a great tool to bring outdoors. It also has a flashlight that makes it ideal for navigating a campsite at night and a compass carabiner that can help with navigation and map orientation in case you decide to go exploring and don't want to get lost.
BigBlue Solar Panel Charger
If you're going to be keeping your gadgets (e.g., portable fan and electric mosquito repeller) or lights on at night using a power bank, then you need a way to charge it during the day if its self-charging is insufficient, as might happen with the Blavor Solar Power Bank. The BigBlue Solar Panel Charger is an ultra-light, foldable solar panel that weighs 0.84 pounds. It's slightly smaller than an iPad Mini, meaning it can fit in large pockets and backpacks without weighing you down. When unfolded, it delivers a maximum current of 25 watts. This is considered fast charging, but its smart power delivery ensures it doesn't overload devices that can't handle that much juice.
Provided the area you're camping in gets enough sunlight, this can help extend your camping trip if devices running low on charge is an issue. Standard solar panels usually have grid lines — those metal lines in front of standard solar panels. These help convert solar energy into electricity, but they also introduce gaps on the surface of the panel and can block sunlight (shading), reducing their efficiency. This solar panel has a gridless design, with BigBlue claiming that it's 25.4% more efficient than the standard design.
Available for $69.99 on Amazon, the BigBlue Solar Panel Charger has no built-in battery, but it has a USB-A and USB-C charging port (this is for fast charging). On top of overcurrent protection, it has overcharge protection. It also has an IP68 rating, meaning it's waterproof and dustproof, making it a good gadget for the outdoors.
Ocoopa Magnetic Hand Warmers
People go camping in all sorts of weather conditions, including when it's cold outside. In some regions, mornings can be chilly, but the air gets hotter later in the day. The cold can make your fingers stiff, rendering tasks that require dexterity, such as pitching a tent, cooking, and lighting a fire, harder to do. When rubbing your hands together or using gloves doesn't provide enough warmth, the Occopa Magnetic Hand Warmers can help.
This pair of hand warmers costs $19.99. There's a 2,500-mAh battery in each hand warmer, allowing it to provide up to eight hours of continuous heating when used together — 16 hours if you use one at a time. The hand warmers are magnetic, so you can snap them together to make one bigger hand-warming unit for double-sided heating. The Occopa Magnetic Hand Warmers have a UL (Underwriters Laboratories) certification, meaning they've undergone rigorous testing for thermal safety.
They have three heating modes, with temperatures that reach up to 126°F. This makes them a good option for those who like camping even in the winter, rather than when it just gets a little cold outside. They have an ultra-thin design that makes them ideal minimalist gadgets to carry in your pocket or pop them in a glove to remove the stiffness in your fingers.
Cozycharm Water Jug Pump for 5 Gallon Bottle
Bringing your own water is essential on a camping trip since there might not be any working taps or clean water nearby for hydration. If you bring five-gallon water bottles on the trip, those can be a chore to lift if you want a quick drink of water. That's where a mini water pump like the Cozycharm Water Jug Pump for 5 Gallon Bottle can come in handy. You attach a small pipe to the pump, which then goes inside the bottle. Afterward, you attach the unit to the top of the bottle. You just press the button on top, and it will dispense water with a strong, steady flow.
The water pump can fill a 16-ounce cup in nine seconds. It runs on a 1,200-mAh battery that can be recharged through a USB port, with Cozycharm claiming that it can run for weeks on a single charge (about six five-gallon water bottles). It can also fit on two- and three-gallon water bottles. You can get the Cozycharm Water Jug Pump for Amazon for $9.99.
Etenwolf Air 3 Air Pump
If you're bringing along a lot of inflatable gear, blowing it up manually with your mouth can be tedious and lead to overexertion. Sometimes it can take hours, but the Etenwolf Air 3 Air Pump can save you the hassle of doing all that manual setup. It's a miniature air pump that costs $29.99 and can inflate various types of camping gear, including sleeping pads, air mattresses, air pillows, inflatable pools, and pool floats. When it's time to go back home, it can also help with deflating them.
According to Etenwolf, the Air 3 can inflate up to 16 sleeping pads on a single charge with its 2,600-mAh battery. However, with 0.65 pounds per square inch (PSI), this is a low-pressure pump and cannot inflate something like a car tire or sports ball. It's great for convenience, but you shouldn't count on it in an emergency. It does come with five nozzles, though, allowing you to blow up a wide range of large, low-pressure inflatables.
This gadget also has a built-in flashlight that can be used to light up the inside of the tent and even the camping area. It can shine as bright as 600 lumens for up to three hours on one charge. It's also quite tiny (comparable to the size of an egg), making it easy to carry around. The Air 3 supports USB-C fast charging.
How we chose these mini gadgets for camping
When compiling this list, we opted for the more tech-oriented solutions over analog old-school devices because we're angling to bring modern conveniences to the outdoors. We also wanted to find options that would be practical without putting a dent in your wallet, so we considered gadgets below $75 as good choices. We also focused on smaller items — most of these fit in your hand, and all easily fit in a hiking backpack. You'll probably find bulkier counterparts to these choices that cost more, but, as you can see, you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to find gadgets that can make your camping trip more comfortable. We also wanted to make sure that affordable didn't mean cheaply made, so we picked options on Amazon that have an average rating of four stars or more out of five from thousands of user reviews.