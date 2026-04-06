8 Sleek Minimalist Gadgets That Can Fit In Your Pocket
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When talking about gadgets for minimalists, it isn't about having fewer things; it's about having the right things. Around the house, there are plenty of gadgets for minimalists to consider, but if you want practical items that focus on simplicity and portability, look for products that are compact, fulfill a specific purpose, and require little to no effort on the user's part. There are many devices that fit the bill as minimalist gadgets that can fit in your pocket. However, for this article, we focused on those that people actually use in their day-to-day life, or at least in normal situations such as going on vacation or spending time outdoors.
We've rounded up eight minimalist gadgets with dimensions that will allow you to comfortably place them in your pocket. To make sure that they're worth buying, we only considered popular devices with a minimum of 1,000 reviews on Amazon and rating of at least 4.0 stars out of 5.0 stars. We also highlighted comments from both the retailer's customers and professional reviews to give you a good idea on what expect if you purchase them.
Vantamo personal alarm
Personal safety alarms are passive devices used to ward off danger, and the Vantamo personal alarm is an affordable and pocket-sized measure for such peace of mind. This gadget measures 0.98 inches by 0.66 inches by 3.81 inches, and it costs just $18.96 from Amazon. More importantly, it currently has a rating of 4.6 stars on the platform after almost 5,500 reviews. YouTube reviewer Hope Baskett demonstrated how easy it is to by pull the pin to instantly activate the 130-dB alarm and strobe lights, and Amazon shoppers noted how loud and attention-grabbing the device is.
The Vantamo personal alarm comes with a built-in battery that's rechargeable through USB-C, but you won't have to think about charging often as the device's battery can last up to a year. Hope Baskett commended its small and compact size, so it won't be difficult to have it in your pocket or anywhere on your body at all times. Amazon shoppers pointed out that in addition to using it against potential attackers, it can also deter wild animals, such as coyotes, if you're living in an area where this is a risk.
INIU P41-E2 power bank
It isn't hard to find cheap power banks these days, but these budget-friendly devices tend to sacrifice size and charging capacity at the expense of their low cost. That's not the case with the Iniu P41-E2, which offers 10,000 mAh while measuring 5.26 inches by 2.7 inches by 0.5 inches. It's slim and lightweight at just 6.4 ounces, so it won't be difficult to have this power bank in your pocket while it's charging your phone.
This Iniu power bank features two USB-C in/out ports and one USB-A out port, allowing it to charge up to three devices at the same time. It comes with a carry strap that snaps out into a USB-C to USB-C cable, which Adam's Simple & Fast Reviews pointed out as a very helpful feature. The cord is durable with its nylon braid, and for additional reliability, the gadget has a 15-layer protection system against issues like overheating and short circuiting.
Amazon shoppers think that the device's indicator light in the shape of a paw print is cute, but also sufficient in showing how much charge is left in the power bank. Customers and Adam's Simple & Fast Reviews generally agree that this pocket-sized power bank is worth buying for its affordable price of $23.99, and it even has an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars on the retailer's website after nearly 76,000 reviews.
Anker Nano travel adapter
Since luggage space is always at a premium when traveling abroad, having a high-quality travel adapter that fits in your pocket can be very helpful. With the Anker Nano, which is $25.99 on Amazon, you might even forget that it's there because it only measures 3.39 inches by 1.97 inches by 0.98 inches. Its small size doesn't mean it has limited capabilities though, as it supports four plug types that are used in more than 200 countries. The gadget is ideal for international travelers who want to pack light, according to ZDNet's review.
This travel adapter offers an AC outlet, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, so you'll be able to charge your smartphones, tablets, and power banks at the same time, as mentioned by Amazon shoppers. One customer said that it was a great accessory for a backpacking trip in Europe because it's easy to pack and sturdy, while another customer said that this gadget can even replace a bulky power strip at home. Shopper have given the device an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 2,600 reviews.
For your safety, this Anker travel adapter is made of fireproof components, and it has a self-resetting fuse that cuts the power when there's an overload. ZDNet also pointed out that the indicator light at the front shows that it's properly plugged in.
Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) tracker
Tracking devices are small in size, and they're often attached to other things that can fit in — and drop out of — your pocket. If you're an Apple device owner, the Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) should be your tracker of choice to use with your keys, smartphone, and other valuable items that you wouldn't want to misplace. The accessory measures 1.26 inches by 1.26 inches by 0.31 inches, and Amazon shoppers say it weighs next to nothing but still feels solid and durable.
The Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) comes with important improvements over its predecessor, including increased tracking range and a speaker that is 50% louder. 9to5Mac confirms these upgrades in its review of the device, and the article highlights the usefulness of the Precision Finding feature to locate misplaced objects.
Setting up the AirTag is incredibly easy, according to both 9to5Mac and Amazon shoppers, who added that they work seamlessly with Apple's Find My network to track items beyond the range of Precision Finding. The item tracker is available in a pack of four for $99 on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.6 stars with more than 1,600 reviews.
Ocoopa UT3 Lite hand warmers
If you're heading to any cold-weather, outdoor activity (such as camping, skiing, or sporting events), hand warmers are essential items you don't want to forget. Disposable hand warmers are easy to carry and cost effective, but pocket-sized gadgets like the Ocoopa UT3 Lite bring hand warming to the modern era. These hand warmers, which come in a pack of two for $19.99 on Amazon, are much better than disposable hand warmers, according to the retailer's customers, as they warm up quicker, and they can be recharged through USB-C ports.
Ocoopa promises up to eight hours of battery life for these rechargeable hand warmers, depending on which of its three temperature settings you choose. They can get as hot as 126 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're small enough (each one is 3.39 inches by 1.89 inches by 0.71 inches) to fit in your pockets and, of course, your gloves, according to HLPlanet. This review also commended Ocoopa's magnetic design, allowing the two hand warmers to stick to each other for easy storage in their pouch. The gadgets appear to be very good at what they do, as they've got an impressive score of 4.6 stars after nearly 14,500 reviews on Amazon.
JLab JBuds Mini wireless earbuds
Even the best wireless earbuds come in bulky charging cases, but that isn't true for the JLab JBuds Mini. With a charging case that measures just 1.9 inches by 1.38 inches by 0.92 inches, this case fits perfect in your pocket without creating too much of a bulge. The wireless earbuds themselves are durable for their size with an IP55 rating, according to the review on SoundGuys.
The wireless earbuds don't offer active noise cancellation, but they do seal your ears enough to block out some sound, according to Amazon shoppers. Reviews also said that they provide a comfortable fit, particularly if you're looking for earbuds and you have small ears. The battery can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge, and you can use the JLab app to make adjustments to its audio output and to customize its touch controls. These wireless earbuds are available on Amazon for only $39.99, with an average rating of 4.3 stars and almost 6,800 reviews. SoundGuys claims that they're great for what they are — budget-friendly wireless earbuds that will barely take up any space in your pocket.
Twelve South AirFly SE Bluetooth audio adapter
The Twelve South AirFly SE serves one purpose, but it's invaluable for those times when you need it. Instead of requiring wired headphones on an airplane, you can connect this adapter to the 3.5mm audio jack and use your wireless headphones or earbuds via Bluetooth. It works well enough to secure an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon's website, after more than 6,500 reviews.
Wired headphones might be making a comeback, but wireless is definitely the way to go when it comes to enjoying in-flight entertainment. And as Amazon shoppers have pointed out, Twelve South's pocket-sized gadget can also be used on exercise equipment with monitors (such as treadmills) and on older devices (such as CD players and iPods). Setting up the adapter is easy, as explained by YouTuber Sarb Johal, better known as The TechPacker. You simply turn on the device, push the pairing button to connect to your wireless headphones, and then plug it into the 3.5mm port. There's no delay in the sound and it feels durable despite its small size of 1.75 inches by 1.25 inches by 0.38 inches, according to customer reviews on Amazon, where it's available for $34.99.
Kodak Luma 75 projector
Most people wouldn't expect you to pull out a projector from your pocket, but the Kodak Luma 75 makes it possible to do just that. Measuring in at just 3 inches by 3 inches by 0.8 inches, this pocket-sized projector is ultra mobile, and it costs $199.99 on Amazon, where shoppers have given it an average score of 4.1 stars following nearly 2,900 reviews.
There are many cheap projectors priced under $300, but none are as compact as the Kodak Luma 75. According to Amazon customers, its picture quality is actually better than you would think, and reviews also indicate this projector is easy to set up using microSD, USB-A, or HDMI inputs. The projector is capable of showing videos in up to 1080p HD resolution at display sizes of up to 100 inches. While it comes with a built-in speaker, it also has a 3.5mm audio jack to plug in your headphones for private listening, and it has a rechargeable battery that can run for up to 2 hours from a full charge.
You can use this Kodak projector for personal use, such as for watching a movie while outdoors, but PCMag said it also has business applications. For example, you can use it to give a presentation at work, but the article says this device would be better for showing PowerPoint slides with larger text than spreadsheets with small numbers and labels.
How we chose these pocket-sized minimalist gadgets
Our first criteria for this roundup is the size of the gadget. We considered the dimensions of a pocket notebook, which measures 3.5 inches by 5.5 inches, and then we selected devices that are smaller than this in terms of length and width. We also chose gadgets with thickness of less than 1 inch, so that it can easily slide in and out of your pocket.
The devices featured in this article are all available on Amazon, where they have an average score of more than 4.0 stars. They also have at least 1,000 reviews from the platform's customers to ensure the legitimacy of their ratings. To support our picks for pocket-sized minimalist gadgets, we also included feedback from shoppers and highlighted the positives from the reviews of reputable websites and channels. If you decide to buy any of these devices, we want to make sure that you know what you're going to get.