8 Sleek Minimalist Gadgets That Can Fit In Your Pocket

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When talking about gadgets for minimalists, it isn't about having fewer things; it's about having the right things. Around the house, there are plenty of gadgets for minimalists to consider, but if you want practical items that focus on simplicity and portability, look for products that are compact, fulfill a specific purpose, and require little to no effort on the user's part. There are many devices that fit the bill as minimalist gadgets that can fit in your pocket. However, for this article, we focused on those that people actually use in their day-to-day life, or at least in normal situations such as going on vacation or spending time outdoors.

We've rounded up eight minimalist gadgets with dimensions that will allow you to comfortably place them in your pocket. To make sure that they're worth buying, we only considered popular devices with a minimum of 1,000 reviews on Amazon and rating of at least 4.0 stars out of 5.0 stars. We also highlighted comments from both the retailer's customers and professional reviews to give you a good idea on what expect if you purchase them.