5 Cheap Projectors Under $300 Dollars Experts Recommend Buying
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Purchasing a new projector can feel a lot more intimidating than shopping for a brand-new TV. Brands like Samsung, Hisense, and TCL dominate the display marketplace, and from one year to the next, TVs continue to get less and less expensive. But that doesn't mean you should completely throw in the towel on your dream of owning a versatile projector. Projectors are more affordable than ever, too, and there are a handful of excellent products you'll be able to score for less than $300.
Some of these projectors are so small you'll be able to keep them in a handbag or laptop sleeve. Other projectors deliver the great home theater picture we'd expect from higher-priced models. Yes, there are a dizzying number of options on the market, but that's what we're here for. We created this roundup of the best cheap projectors under $300 to guide your AV journey, and we made our selections based on expert feedback from noteworthy tech publications and review platforms, including RTINGS and CNET.
One thing to be aware of: Due to HDCP restrictions, you won't be able to cast content from apps like Netflix or Hulu with some of these projectors. If this was part of your plan, you could always add an inexpensive streaming device to your purchase.
XGIMI Vibe One
We actually had the opportunity to test the XGIMI Vibe One ourselves in January 2026. In his XGIMI Vibe One review, Christian de Looper called the $269 projector "portable, fun, and easy to use." Supporting up to 1080p resolution at 60Hz, the Vibe One is intended to throw an image between 60-120 inches. The integrated carrying handle makes it easy to set up just about anywhere, and thanks to autofocus and keystone correction, the Vibe One is able to project sharp-looking visuals, especially in a darker viewing space.
At 250 ANSI lumens, it's definitely not the brightest inexpensive projector, which is also why we weren't surprised that the Vibe One features zero HDR support. Still, its color accuracy and contrast are pretty decent for the price. And if you're in range of solid Wi-Fi, you'll be able to connect the Vibe One to your network via Wi-Fi 5 to use apps like Netflix and YouTube, along with other Google TV features. HomeTheaterReview rates the Vibe One as a good starter projector if you're looking for basic functionality coupled with convenience and a sleek, compact design.
This is a battery-powered projector that delivers up to 1.2 hours of video playback and up to 4 hours of music playback. You'll also get one HDMI input and a single USB port for connecting an external storage device (located on the rear of the unit). If you're planning on firing it up for backyard movie nights, we recommend using the included power adapter to ensure the projector doesn't die halfway through a film.
TCL A1
TCL may best be known for its extensive smart TV lineup, but if you're looking for a relatively inexpensive projector, you should consider the TCL A1. Priced at $295, the A1 earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on over 130 reviews. It also earned praise from CNET, where it was named the best portable projector for those on a budget.
The A1 delivers up to 1080p resolution and also supports 4K signals. While this means you'll be dealing with some downsampling if you end up watching a UHD movie or show, the A1 delivers full HD like a champ. The projector has an outstanding contrast ratio, solid speakers, and a built-in Google TV interface for apps and smart features. We also like that the carrying handle pulls double duty as a kickstand for the projector.
As far as actual ports go, you'll have HDMI, USB, and 3.5mm analog to work with, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. On the downside, the TCL A1 doesn't deliver the most accurate-looking colors, and it struggles to maintain brightness at the corners of the image. This results in a kind of vignette effect when watching most content. Still, for less than $300, the TCL A1 is a reliable projector from a noteworthy brand.
Yaber Pro V9
The Yaber Pro V9 is the cheapest projector on our list. This 1080p projector has a $180 list price and, similar to the TCL A1, is another budget-friendly option with 4K signal support. That said, you'll end up dealing with downsampling when watching UHD sources.
A review from NotEnoughTech, gives the Yaber V9 high marks for an extensive image correction suite, complete with keystone correction, focus, and digital zoom capabilities. Brightness, color, and contrast can be controlled through templates or manually, so it might be worth spending some time with the projector before diving into your first neighborhood movie night. The V9 also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a 12-watt speaker system for indulging in music and podcasts.
The projector includes two HDMI inputs and two USB ports, the latter of which has the ability to display Microsoft Office and PDF files. Buyers have enjoyed owning the Yaber V9 for the most part, and the product has earned a 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. More than 4,400 users have left ratings, with 72% of them falling in the 5-star tier.
NexiGo PJ40 (Gen 3)
Even if you've never heard of the brand before, we highly recommend taking a look at the NexiGo PJ40 (Gen 3), priced at $280. This is another 1080p projector with 4K signal support, but this one delivers up to 700 ANSI lumens, making it one of the brightest selections on our list. It's also the only projector on our roundup that's capable of throwing a 300-inch image (the PJ40 must be 30 feet away from the projection surface). Over at TechWalls, the PJ40 was praised for its "stunning image quality, especially for its price."
We were pleased to learn the PJ40 has HDMI-CEC controls, which bodes well for those who want to hook the projector up to an AV receiver, game console, or other device with CEC capabilities. It even has HDR10 and HLG support, as well as auto keystone correction and a four-point, manual image correction suite. While you'll be able to connect the best wireless headphones for your budget or a soundbar via Bluetooth, the PJ40 has a 20-watt speaker system, too.
The PJ40 does include an Android TV interface, but according to RTINGS, it's pretty basic when compared to other smart TV software. It does feature full support for AirPlay and Miracast, though, so you'll be able to cast content to the projector from a phone or tablet.
Kodak Luma 150
Now for the smallest projector on our list: the Kodak Luma 150. Priced at $240 and classed as a pico projector, the Luma 150 measures 3.9 inches by 3.9 inches by 0.89 inches. Portable and lightweight, it's small enough to toss in a handbag or backpack, and features a built-in battery that delivers up to 2.5 hours of playback on a full charge. Pocket-lint tested the Luma 150, praising it for its lightweight build, input options, and brightness in low-light conditions.
The Luma 150 includes HDMI and USB ports, and also supports AirPlay and Miracast content-casting. Unlike our other selections, the Luma is capped at 480p resolution and only delivers up to 60 ANSI lumens. While it's not an ideal choice for dedicated movie-watching or a brightly-lit viewing space, it's great for workplace presentations. It even has a threaded connector if you want to mount the projector to a tripod.
How we chose these budget-friendly projectors
Assembling this roundup of the best projectors under $300 wasn't the easiest project. There are hundreds of low-cost projectors on sites like Amazon, and our goal was to highlight options that received positive attention from industry experts. None of the products we decided to feature earned anything less than 4-star ratings on Amazon, and we were also able to lean on some of our own hands-on experience when discussing the XGIMI Vibe One.