5 Cheap Projectors Under $300 Dollars Experts Recommend Buying

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Purchasing a new projector can feel a lot more intimidating than shopping for a brand-new TV. Brands like Samsung, Hisense, and TCL dominate the display marketplace, and from one year to the next, TVs continue to get less and less expensive. But that doesn't mean you should completely throw in the towel on your dream of owning a versatile projector. Projectors are more affordable than ever, too, and there are a handful of excellent products you'll be able to score for less than $300.

Some of these projectors are so small you'll be able to keep them in a handbag or laptop sleeve. Other projectors deliver the great home theater picture we'd expect from higher-priced models. Yes, there are a dizzying number of options on the market, but that's what we're here for. We created this roundup of the best cheap projectors under $300 to guide your AV journey, and we made our selections based on expert feedback from noteworthy tech publications and review platforms, including RTINGS and CNET.

One thing to be aware of: Due to HDCP restrictions, you won't be able to cast content from apps like Netflix or Hulu with some of these projectors. If this was part of your plan, you could always add an inexpensive streaming device to your purchase.