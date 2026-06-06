How Often Should You Turn Off Your 3D Printer

A 3D printer is a great tool to have for making your own projects. No matter what it's for, be it tabletop accessories, cosplay, or components, this device allows you to print out designs you've made or downloaded from someone else. But, while 3D printers are great for making you just about anything you can imagine, they can take hours to print larger, more demanding models. Any time you complete a printing project, it's best to give the printer a break and shut it down once it cools off and the fan shuts down.

A 3D printer can run quite hot, especially after a lengthy printing time. There are two internal components: a hot end and a cold end. As the printer is heated during the printing process, the filament on the cold side could melt, leading to a blockage. If this happens, you'll need to completely take apart the printer and remove the clogged items.

Newer models come with more advanced features, such as an automatic shutoff that stops the hot end if it detects anything wrong, like abnormal temperatures. Generally, it's advised to shut off the printer after each print. This allows for any internal filament to be bled from the machine to prevent any blockages. Aside from that, there are other 3D printing health risks nobody talks about, including exposure to contaminants.