3D Printing Safety: The Health Risks Nobody Talks About

3D printers allow you to create pretty much anything you can think of. They work from digital blueprints, so even if you're not good at modeling your own stuff, you can find dozens of websites and communities that share models for printing. But in order to create those items, you feed various materials into the printer as filament — namely polylactic acid (PLA) or acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) — to be melted or molded. Studies by the Environmental Protection Agency have found that printers release gases and harmful particulates during the printing process from these materials and how they are handled. Without proper ventilation or safety equipment, exposure to these contaminants can be harmful to your health.

Particularly, 3D printers release something called volatile organic compounds (VOC). To put it simply, VOCs are gases released from certain solids or liquids, sometimes under specific conditions, that can be harmful in great concentrations. Paints, strong chemicals, glues or adhesives are common examples. But 3D printers and the different filaments used can also release these, which is why proper ventilation is always recommended for 3D printers.

Unfortunately, that's not the only safety hazard associated with modern 3D printers. During operation, they may also release ultrafine particles that can enter the body and cause further health problems. If they make it into the lungs, for example, they can cause inflammation, asthma, headaches, coughing, and other ailments. Depending on the type of filament, those health problems could be exacerbated.