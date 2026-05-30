Your Google Pixel's 'Now Playing' History Logs Every Song You've Heard For Months

Available on Pixel devices for nearly a decade, the Now Playing tool that automatically identifies songs playing nearby has finally received an upgrade users have wanted for years: the ability to browse the song history log right from a dedicated app interface. Google turned the Now Playing feature into a standalone app that shows songs previously identified by Now Playing. The feature does more than track music played nearby; it also lets you quickly find the tracks it has identified for you recently on your favorite music streaming service. That catchy song of the summer you heard while visiting Europe will be available in the Now Playing app, so you can listen to it on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, or another streaming service.

The Now Playing app works similarly to the Shazam app, one of the brands owned by Apple, which also keeps a history of all the music tracks it has identified over time. The difference is that iPhone users have had access to Shazam history via the Shazam standalone app for years. Once Now Playing is on, the feature will automatically identify songs in the background on Pixel phones, without requiring another manual search. The standalone app will list those songs chronologically.

The Now Playing process happens entirely on-device. Google developed a machine learning algorithm that creates a small audio fingerprint and compares it against a localized database of thousands of songs. That database is regularly updated to include new tracks. Now Playing works without an internet connection or sending data to Google servers.