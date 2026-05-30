Old Smartphones Are Being Used In An Unexpected Way To Protect Nature

Smartphones give users the power to search the internet, make phone calls, send direct messages, and snap a photo within seconds. They're a powerful piece of technology that provides a little more convenience in day-to-day life. Yet in the hands of a professor and research team at the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS), smartphones are being used in a rather unique way. Old smartphones that no one is using are being turned into cameras and sensors to scan the environment.

The technology will be used to detect and track how climate change impacts nature, such as trees and rivers. It's a partnership with the PhenoCam network at Northern Arizona University and GaugeCam at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. It's being done in an environmentally friendly way that is kind to nature. The phone batteries are being removed and replaced with a case that is powered by a battery-free system. In its place is a capacitor array powered by solar and wind harvesters built into the case itself. Both the capacitor array and case are designed to be biodegradable as well. It's a clever way to repurpose your old phone and helps scientists track data without buying expensive monitoring cameras.