3 Major Disadvantages Of QLED TVs You Should Know About
There's no shortage of factors to consider when upgrading to a new TV. For example, when researching your options, you might have heard about Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode (QLED) technologies and wondered if a QLED TV is a worthwhile investment. Although there are absolutely circumstances when a QLED TV may be the right fit for someone's tastes and goals, it's worth familiarizing yourself with certain common disadvantages of QLED TVs before making a purchase.
QLED TVs use backlight units to transfer light through small semiconductor crystals to create light and images on the screen. This is different from how Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) TVs work, in which every pixel generates its own light. Although QLED tech allows for certain benefits, like bright peak luminosity, it's not without its potential drawbacks. Learning about the cons of QLED TVs can help you better determine whether this type of unit is worth your money. For more general information, it's also wise to research the key differences between OLED and QLED TVs in greater detail.
QLED TVs don't offer perfect black levels the way OLED TVs can
Once more, with an OLED TV, pixels generate light themselves. This means pixels can also be turned off entirely. As such, OLED TVs can offer superb black levels and contrast.
That's not the case with a QLED TV. One of the main disadvantages of QLED TVs is that they can't recreate the black levels of OLED units. On top of this, light bleed effects aren't uncommon with QLED TVs. This effect manifests in the form of a haze around bright objects on a screen. While the effect isn't always noticeable, when it is, the result can be lines that are meant to appear sharp appearing blurred instead.
Keep in mind that you need to consider the space in which you'll be installing a TV when deciding which type is ideal. For example, while a QLED TV may not offer the same black levels as an OLED TV, it can offer superior brightness. This makes a QLED TV a smart choice for a very bright room or an outdoor setting.
QLED TVs can be bulkier than OLED TVs
On the subject of where you plan on installing your new TV, you should be aware that a QLED TV may not be as slim as an equivalent OLED model. With a QLED TV, an LED backlight, LCD panel, and quantum dot film are all essential components of the unit. These components take up some space, generally making the overall unit thicker than an equivalent OLED TV. Because of this, you might face some limitations regarding where you can install your new TV. For instance, it might be difficult to install a QLED TV in a slim cabinet area.
That doesn't mean a QLED TV is too heavy for some consumers. Despite the extra size, QLED displays nevertheless tend to be fairly lightweight. They're also available in a wider range of sizes than OLED TV displays may be. While a QLED TV might sometimes be too thick to install in specific spaces, it can still otherwise be a flexible option in terms of size and bulk.
Viewing angle is a major factor in QLED image quality
How impressive the image on a QLED screen looks can depend significantly on the angle from which someone is viewing the screen. The goal is to view a QLED screen head-on, from the center. Moving to the size (or up and down) can result in a diminishment in both color and overall brightness. This is another factor to account for when considering where you plan to install the new unit.
Just remember that these are all points to be aware of. They do not mean that no one should ever buy a QLED TV. Consider the fact that, because QLED screens are immune to effects like burn-in that can otherwise affect OLED screens, QLED TVs may last longer. The point is to make sure you thoroughly understand the pros and cons of your various options. Equipping yourself with the proper knowledge can improve your odds of buying a TV you're happy with for years to come.