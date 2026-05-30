One Reason An Apple Card Might Be Worth It For You

In 2019, Apple released the Apple Card in the U.S., its first credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs, which promised to make customers' lives much easier thanks to its deep integration with the Wallet app, seamless availability in Apple Pay, and a minimalist metal card. Even though Apple Card doesn't charge fees and always focuses on helping users pay less interest, it has never been as competitive as other options in the market, which offer better points per dollar spent, unique perks, and so on. However, one thing might make the Apple Card worth it for users: monthly installment financing for Apple products. With that, buying something like the MacBook Neo, or even an all-new iPad Pro with the M5 chip, is much more feasible, as customers can choose interest-free monthly payments.

According to Apple, whenever you're shopping at its physical or online store, you have the option at checkout to pay using Apple Card Monthly Installments. After that, all the information about how much you own, the installments you paid, and more, will be available in the Apple Wallet. Apple says that these monthly installments are automatically added to the Apple Card's minimum payment; in addition, all purchases on the Apple Store give customers 3% Daily Cash back up front.