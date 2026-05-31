Why There's Simply No Need For Amazon Alexa Anymore

Amazon Alexa remains synonymous with voice-enabled assistants and has undeniably reserved its spot in pop culture. While it remains a popular piece of software (over 600 million Amazon Echos were sold in total), the cracks have been showing for some time. In fact, many users are fed up with Amazon's advertising practices and plan on finally getting rid of the old Alexa.

Aside from a lack of trust toward Amazon in the data safety department, what are the key reasons people are ditching Amazon Alexa devices? Some believe that the explosion of LLMs made Alexa outdated, while others are annoyed with Amazon's insistent upselling attempts. Though the newer Alexa+ has made Amazon's product operate like popular LLMs (and packs in five new features, such as scheduling), the service costs $19.99 per month for those without an Amazon Prime subscription.

Certain users are already fed up with Amazon's service area switching to local, open-source options like Home Assistant or defecting to Apple Home and Google Home. Granted, those moving toward alternatives may not represent the majority yet (it's also still very unlikely that 600 million Echos will end up in the trash can overnight). Yet it's easy to see that, for many, Alexa doesn't have much appeal anymore. Since a basic LLM arguably blows Alexa's base model out of the water, the irksome aspects of Amazon's famous voice assistant may not make it worthwhile anymore.