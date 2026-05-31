Why No One Needs A Smartwatch Screen Protector Anymore

The smartwatch screen protector market generates tens of billions of dollars, suggesting that many folks consider a protector as an essential purchase. The screen protectors typically come as thin adhesive films (plastic or TPU) or as rigid tempered glass layers that stick directly to the display to protect it against scratches and knocks. But are they really necessary?

It could be that the popularity of screen protectors stems from a habit we developed with another popular device: the smartphone. The first purchase that many people make after buying a smartphone is a screen protector, and so maybe we're hardwired to do the same when we buy a smartwatch, too. It's also possible that, because the watch usually sits exposed on our wrist, we instinctively feel it requires an extra layer of protection in the form of a film or glass covering the display.

But truth be told, smartwatch screens have become tougher over time due to better glass and ceramic coatings, with makers of top-end watches using hardened ion-exchanged glass, sapphire, and Gorilla Glass to improve scratch resistance and daily durability. With that in mind, unless you spend most of your time in a very physical environment that leads to constant scuffs and bumps, or you buy a budget watch with less reliable glass, a smartwatch screen protector is a purchase you don't really need.