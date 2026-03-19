Amazon Is Selling A 3-In-1 Charging Station For $19

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With most modern devices now working with wireless charging, it might be time to consider ditching the cables and moving to a 3-in-1 charging solution. While wireless charging might not be as fast as good old-fashioned cable charging, with the latest handsets such as the iPhone 17 Pro now reaching speeds of up to 25W, wireless charging is starting to catch up.

Moving to a 3-in-1 wireless charger isn't just more convenient; it can be space-saving, too. Instead of needing a charger for your phone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds, simply place them all on one charger and ditch the need to either share a charger or keep multiple chargers.

You might think a 3-in-1 charging station would set you back more than an official Apple wired charger, but that's not the case anymore. With Amazon selling 3-in-1 charging stations for less than $20, you can now save space and money at the same time.