Amazon Is Selling A 3-In-1 Charging Station For $19
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With most modern devices now working with wireless charging, it might be time to consider ditching the cables and moving to a 3-in-1 charging solution. While wireless charging might not be as fast as good old-fashioned cable charging, with the latest handsets such as the iPhone 17 Pro now reaching speeds of up to 25W, wireless charging is starting to catch up.
Moving to a 3-in-1 wireless charger isn't just more convenient; it can be space-saving, too. Instead of needing a charger for your phone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds, simply place them all on one charger and ditch the need to either share a charger or keep multiple chargers.
You might think a 3-in-1 charging station would set you back more than an official Apple wired charger, but that's not the case anymore. With Amazon selling 3-in-1 charging stations for less than $20, you can now save space and money at the same time.
Multi-device charging for less than $20
Amazon is selling wireless chargers such as the WAITIEE Wireless 3-in-1 Charger for $18.99. Yes, there are more expensive options out there, but with many of them such as the Anker Prime Qi2 costing more, yet not offering much more beyond a display for the extra cash; it starts to feel like less might be more.
Although they're not as feature-rich, some of the best wireless chargers focus on simplicity and convenience over stylish displays and extra features that are just nice to have. For example, it might be a simple 3-in-1 wireless charger, yet the WAITIEE Charger under $20 still offers 15W fast-charging, over-voltage protection, and a foldable design.
If you want something that's going to stand out on your desk, you can always splash out on something stylish. However, if you're looking for an affordable way to charge your smartphones and wearables from one place, Amazon's price cut makes it cheaper than ever.