5 Gadgets Under $100 To Upgrade Your Garage

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Like most other garages, yours has likely evolved from an empty place for parking your car to a catch-all space for your home projects and tools. There's really nothing wrong with this evolution, but when compared to the rest of your home, your garage can feel outdated. Maybe the only light source you have is an old dim bulb in the center of the ceiling. Or perhaps your storage bins are so chaotic that finding a mere screw takes forever.

Well, it doesn't have to be this way. Just because you now use your garage for everything doesn't mean it couldn't be as high-tech and functional as your living room or bedroom. The good news is, you don't need an expensive renovation to convert your garage to something more comfortable to work in.

You can actually start upgrading it with just $100. Here are five highly-rated Amazon gadgets under $100 that could change your garage for the better. All these products were selected based on their Amazon reviews and their practical benefits in a garage.