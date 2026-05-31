Why Nuclear-Powered Pacemakers Are More Practical Than You'd Think

While modern pacemakers have become impressively compact and reliable, they still depend on finite batteries that eventually wear out. For many patients, that window of battery life is between five to 15 years, and when the battery stops working, you need another surgery to replace it. And while you should have a quicker recovery time when getting the battery changed out, wouldn't it be better if a pacemaker's battery lasted your entire life instead? That was the idea behind nuclear-powered pacemakers when they hit the medical scene in the 1970s, and the idea makes a lot of sense.

When they were implanted in the 1970s, the nuclear-powered pacemakers were meant to last several years, with at least one patient's pacemaker continuing to run for 35 years after it was implanted. That's over double the battery life of a modern-day pacemaker's life expectancy, which would mean less intervention and fewer surgeries for patients with nuclear pacemakers. Not only would that help cut down on the cost of maintaining the pacemakers, but it would also reduce the risk of any negative side effects associated with the surgeries surrounding modern-day pacemakers.