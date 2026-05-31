Which Aircraft Carrier Catapult Is More Effective: Steam Or Electric?

A debate is brewing in the world of aircraft carriers as navies race to build the world's premier force-projection instrument. China launched the Fujian, the third aircraft carrier in a fleet it hopes to grow to nine within a decade. For the United States — which operates the world's largest, most advanced aircraft carrier group — the question largely centers around making the floating airfields more effective. Critical to this discussion is the type of catapults used to launch aircraft from the carrier's bow. American carriers depend on two forms of catapult: steam and electromagnetic. Although electric catapults are more effective on paper — offering more speed, efficiency, and control than their steam counterparts — reliability issues paint a more complicated picture.

Deployed by the U.S. and British navies since the 1950s, steam catapults use compressed air to launch planes down the runway. In recent years, the United States has begun to replace the technology with its Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, or EMALS, which uses the kinetic energy generated by electromagnetic force fields to shoot aircraft down the carrier. The U.S. deployed the technology on its latest supercarrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford. China, meanwhile, began deploying the technology on the Fujian in 2025.

Electromagnetic systems offer several advantages over their steam forebears, including faster relaunches, adjustable control systems, and smoother rides. However, they've also proven unreliable, and required operators of the USS Gerald R. Ford to rely on off-ship support staff to address technical issues. In fact, the system isn't expected to meet reliability targets until after 2030. As such, the Trump administration has pushed back against the technology, calling for a return to steam. The decision, if enacted, could have major implications for the United States' naval advantage.