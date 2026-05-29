Denzel Washington's '90s Action Movie Was Rejected By Clint Eastwood For Being 'Too Grim'

Russell Mulcahy's vicious revenge movie, "Ricochet," wasn't exactly the most memorable action thriller from the '90s that starred Denzel Washington — many probably remember "The Pelican Brief" or "The Bone Collector" more. But it was an effort that helped Washington transition into the genre. As it turns out, however, the original script written by Fred Dekker (director and co-writer of cult classic "The Monster Squad") was meant to be another "Dirty Harry" outing, but Clint Eastwood said no from the get-go after reading it.

As Dekker said in an interview with Fake Shemp, "When Clint Eastwood deemed it "too grim" (which is funny if you've seen a "Dirty Harry" movie), the producer Joel Silver took it in a different direction. I met Kurt Russell about starring in it with me directing, but eventually it became the movie you know."

It must've been a very different screenplay in its initial version before Menno Meyjes and Steven E. de Souza were hired to reshape it, because Dekker also said that he "counted seven things of his in the finished product," adding that he found the final casting great, however. In retrospect, Eastwood might've been right, because the plot of "Ricochet" involves the relentless and hellbent revenge of a psychopath who makes it his mission to destroy the cop who put him behind bars.