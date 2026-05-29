This Keira Knightley And Andrew Garfield Sci-Fi Movie Got A Perfect Rating From Roger Ebert

Mark Romanek's 2010 dystopian drama, "Never Let Me Go," is one of those movies that barely anybody had seen when it came out, but millions have in the two and a half decades that followed. That's mainly because two of its then-young and already-brilliant main cast members — Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield — were nowhere near as famous and accomplished as they've become since, which also goes for the film's co-writer, Alex Garland, who turned big-time writer-director four years later with his masterful directorial feature debut, "Ex Machina" — one of the most terrifying movies about AI.

The other reason, I believe, is that "Never Let Me Go" — based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 sci-fi novel of the same name — is a quiet, contemplative, and acutely depressing existential drama that was far from being the type of flick that naturally drew in many moviegoers on a Friday night or a lazy Sunday afternoon. So it's hardly a surprise that after being screened at several film festivals, "Never Let Me Go" only received a limited release both in the U.S. and U.K., and garnered $9.9 million at the box office worldwide against its $15 million budget. But despite its commercial failings, Romanek's feature won the heart of most critics, including the great Roger Ebert, who wrote, "This is a good movie, from a masterful novel," and gave it a perfect score. And he wasn't wrong.