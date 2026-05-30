Why A Star Trek Episode Was Banned In Germany For Three Decades

In season 2 episode 21 of "Star Trek," "Patterns of Force", the crew of the USS Enterprise find themselves on planet Ekos searching for missing Federation history professor John Gill. When Kirk and Spock arrive, they discover that Ekosian culture has been transformed to mirror the Nazi party, with Gill seen as their Fuhrer. Characters are seen wearing Nazi uniforms, performing the Hitler salute, and newsreel footage from 1930s Nazi Germany is featured throughout the episode.

The use of Nazi imagery, iconography, and one character remarking that the Nazis had one of the most efficient systems of government, are why the episode was banned in Germany for three decades. The episode originally aired on February 16, 1968, but wasn't shown on TV in Germany until 1996, when the government reduced restrictions that allowed more freedom of artistic expression.

"Patterns of Force" went three decades without being shown to a German audience. It's a controversial episode depicting one of the worst times in history. "Star Trek" has always been about pushing the boundaries of what's possible for the future — including redefining the way sci-fi treats its monsters — and in this case the Nazis took center stage.