How Star Trek Tried To Redefine The Way Sci-Fi Treated Its Monsters

Before the starship Enterprise headed off into space in 1966, other shows and films had already gone there, and the encounters they depicted weren't necessarily friendly. Aliens in various forms were often portrayed as villains and threats to humanity, which wasn't the direction Gene Roddenberry, the creator of "Star Trek," intended for his television show. Instead, the aim wasn't all about introducing new civilizations, but encountering otherworldly beings that would eventually become characters the viewer could relate to, regardless of how they might have looked.

In "The Making of Star Trek" by Stephen E. Whitfield and Gene Roddenberry, the latter was fully aware of how science fiction was handling alien characters and determined to break away from the norm. "What's been wrong with science fiction in television and in motion pictures for years is that whenever a monster was used, the tendency was to say, 'Ah ha! Let's have a big one that comes out, attacks, and kills everyone.'"

It was a trope that didn't sit right with the great mind behind the adventures of the Enterprise. "Nobody ever asked 'why?' In any other story, if something attacks (a bear, a man, or whatever), the author is expected to explain, 'Here is why it is the way it is, here are the things that led it to this, here is what it wants.'" Never one to merely talk the talk, Roddenberry applied this method of storytelling to "Star Trek" and even had a shining example that delivered just such a message.