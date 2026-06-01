Dolby Vision Vs HDR10+: Which Is Better For Your Home Theater?

You haven't experienced breathtaking home theater visuals until you've watched a movie or played a video game in HDR (High Dynamic Range). HDR is a display technology that uses metadata to aid your TV in optimizing brightness, colors, and contrast. Compared to Standard Dynamic Range (SDR), HDR can deliver a more vibrant and impactful image, but there's more than one HDR format on the market. The leading format is HDR10, a video standard that uses static metadata to tell your TV how to display a movie, show, or video game.

If you've ever heard of HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, these are the other two mainstream HDR formats that use dynamic metadata to communicate with your TV. Generally speaking, Dolby Vision is more widely supported by TV manufacturers and also used more frequently by content creators, but HDR10+ is just as capable of delivering bright, colorful picture quality. It's also the only dynamic HDR format that Samsung TVs support.

If you're wondering whether Dolby Vision or HDR10+ is better for your home theater, the answer largely depends on what TV you own, what AV components you're using, and what apps you stream from. If all you care about is broad support across hardware and software, Dolby Vision tends to be the golden standard. Not only is the format supported by popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max, but it's also supported by numerous TV brands, 4K Blu-ray players, and Xbox consoles.