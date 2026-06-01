4 Things Microsoft Excel Can Do That Google Sheets Can't

There is an ongoing debate on which is better between Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, but it may never end since both tools serve different audiences. Excel is widely known as the solution for professionals, organizations, and enterprises, especially those who require deep data analysis and modeling tools. Sheets is more suited for individuals and small teams who value modern workflows, as it makes collaboration and real-time editing easier. Although Excel also provides these features in both its desktop and web apps, it's not as seamless as in Google Sheets.

Regardless, Excel still remains at the top for many. It has been around since 1985, when it launched for the Apple Macintosh, and it has largely cemented itself as the go-to spreadsheet program. As such, it has had the time to develop a robust feature set compared to apps like Google Sheets (since 2006), which have to rely on plug-ins to implement some of the things Excel does natively.

Beyond advanced data analysis, you can easily work with large datasets, powerful data transformation tools, and robust forecasting and decision tools. Not to mention that it's also the true offline solution. There are more features, of course, but it would take an entire book to list them all. It's essential to stick to a few that make the biggest impact on people's everyday lives. This does not mean Google Sheets doesn't hold a candle to Excel — just that you can only rely on Excel for certain things.