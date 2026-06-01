5 Unresolved X-Files Storylines We Hope Ryan Coogler's Reboot Actually Answers

The "X-Files", one of the best shows of the 1990s, is coming back once more. However, this time it's being semi-rebooted by Ryan Coogler, rather than a legacy revival of the original series. There's currently no Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) or Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) set for a return, with the "Sinners" director instead opting to bring in some much-needed fresh blood to the franchise.

All fans know so far is that the series will see two FBI agents sent to resurrect the shutdown "X-Files" department. Whether or not the show will pull a Doctor Who 2005 style of "reboot," which still harkens back to the original adventures, but acts as a clean break for a new audience, is yet to be seen. Here's hoping there's another banned episode. However, there are still some elements of the original show that could do with another pair of eyes to take a look at.

Since Chris Carter's revival of the show ended in 2018, there are some lingering mysteries that the "X-Files" set up, even as the show ended for a second time, that Coogler could tackle. No, that doesn't mean the possibility of Scully being immortal, or what happened to Mulder's sister. These mysteries relate to those overarching plots, rather than personal mysteries that these new FBI agents could be slotted into.