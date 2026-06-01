What A Brim Does In 3D Printing – And When You Actually Need One

Since a 3D printer builds layer by layer, there are fundamental design principles that strengthen and improve a project's quality. For example, overhanging pieces typically need a support structure to prevent sagging or warping, so using the design tools, you'll create temporary additions. They can be easily removed or cut away when the process is complete. Similarly, rafts, skirts, and brims are used to deal with various challenges. Skirts are a surrounding, disconnected outline that serves as a priming mechanism for the extruder. Rafts provide an extra layer of support and adhesion for small prints using horizontal latticework patterns. Brims, like the brim of a hat, are thin bases that hold down the outer edges, prevent warping, and assist with bed adhesion.

Learning when and how to use 3D printing tricks can make printing easier, and experts generally agree it's necessary. They can boost the success of any print, helping to overcome some of the most common challenges.

A raft and a brim are essentially the same. However, brims can be printed faster and with less filament. They provide a stable base for the rest of the print, ensuring proper bed adhesion for support to prevent warping and defects as the print cools. They're excellent for projects with a small base or few contact points, for tall, narrow geometries that might wobble, and for using warp-prone materials like PETG, ABS, or Nylon. They're also good when you need to level a bed or print on a difficult surface such as an unheated platform, glass or other materials.