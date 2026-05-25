3 Hidden 3D Printing Costs You Need To Know Before You Start

Getting involved in 3D printing doesn't necessarily need to be as costly as you might assume. First of all, there are various affordable 3D printer brands and models that may perfectly serve your needs. In addition, several platforms and sites offer free 3D printing projects to help you get started. That said, as with many tech-centric hobbies, there are certain "hidden costs" associated with 3D printing that you should be aware of.

Many of these relate to the ongoing costs of running and maintaining 3D printing equipment. For example, running a 3D printer for about 100 hours a month can add a few extra dollars to your monthly electricity bill. This might not seem like much at first, but these costs can add up if you don't pay attention to them.

None of this is meant to discourage anyone from pursuing this hobby. It's merely important to know what you're getting into from a financial perspective when you start learning the ropes of 3D printing. Being economically prepared will help you with everything from choosing initial projects to planning for upgrades.