Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Her '90s Comic Book Adaptation An 'Unbelievably Bad' Movie

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is an icon known for her starring role in the "Halloween" franchise and other films and TV shows, including her Academy Award-winning performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She's also appeared in beloved films like "A Fish Called Wanda," "True Lies," and "Freaky Friday." However, not all of her films have been winners, and 1999's "Virus" stands out as the worst.

Based on a graphic novel published by Dark Horse Comics, "Virus" stars Curtis alongside Donald Sutherland and William Baldwin (brother of Alec Baldwin, star of a forgotten "Final Fantasy" film) as the crew of a ship that's attacked by aliens who can turn humans into enslaved cyborgs. The film was a critical and commercial flop. It has a 14% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and only made around $30 million at the box office, less than half of its $75 million budget. "Virus" is so bad that Curtis herself said in an interview with Wenn (via Express) "That's a piece of s**t movie."

Curtis discussed one of her gripes, which was a scene where her character, Kelly Foster, inexplicably hides under the stairs from a monster that "can open walls of steel." She also said it was "maybe the only time I've known something was just bad and there was nothing I could do about it." Curtis did get one good thing out of making "Virus." The actress told IGN, "Then when your friends have [bad] movies you can say 'Ahhhh, I've got the best one.'"