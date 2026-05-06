5 Sci-Fi Movies That Should Have Been Massive Hits But Bombed Instead

Just like a time-traveler once said to a bunch of clueless '50s high-schoolers, "I guess you guys aren't ready for that yet. But your kids are gonna love it." In the case of some sci-fi stories that braved the big screen, that's certainly true.

Sci-fi movie history is littered with misfits that, upon initial release, didn't check enough of the general audience's boxes. As a result, they were lost to the box-office bin of financial failure. It would only be a few years later that they'd gain a second life from diehard fans or become acknowledged as the sci-fi greats they'd always been.

But just which of the best sci-fi films were unlucky enough to find themselves on this list? What was it that saw some now-adored movies make their debut as immense misfires because of poor advertising or mega competition at the box office? Why was it that in some cases, movies were greeted by audiences that simply couldn't wrap their heads around a film that was years ahead of the curve? To kick things off, there's a cult classic that thankfully just waited a while to see what happened, and eventually went on to become a sci-fi body horror masterpiece for the ages.