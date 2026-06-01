Should You Plug Your Monitor Into A GPU Or Motherboard?

If you just finished building your desktop or you're trying to reconnect the cables after changing your setup, it is common to wonder whether you should plug the monitor into the GPU or motherboard. The answer is that you should always prioritize your graphics card in any situation. Many users, especially first-timers, make common mistakes when setting up a new computer and connecting the monitor to the motherboard, only to get scared when no image appears. Since the motherboard is the part of the hardware where the CPU, RAM, storage, and nearly all other stuff plug into it, it makes sense to think that the monitor would be there as well.

But even when the motherboard has a video output, you rarely use it, especially if you've built a gaming PC with a dedicated graphics card, since the monitor must remain connected to the GPU. In this case, connecting the cable to the right place prevents performance loss and unnecessary scares. When your PC connects directly to the GPU, the desktop can use the full potential of the dedicated graphics card for games, editing, and other tasks. That does not mean the motherboard's video output is useless, but it should never be your first option.