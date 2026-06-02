Star Wars Actors Ewan McGregor And Natalie Portman Reunited For This Western Flop

Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman became household names starring in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. Steven Spielberg loved "Attack of the Clones," in particular, despite fans considering it George Lucas's worst and now they're looked at fondly, considering how divisive the sequel trilogy has been, and many see Disney as further diluting the "Star Wars" brand with lackluster TV shows. Despite not working together again in the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," McGregor did reunite with Portman in a Western drama with one of the worst production cycles in Hollywood history.

"Jane Got a Gun," set in 1871, stars Portman as Jane Hammond, a woman whose husband, Bill Hammond (Noah Emmerich), is part of a gang led by the notorious John Bishop (McGregor). When Bill has a falling out with the crew, they riddle him with bullets. He manages to return home to his estranged wife while on the verge of death. Knowing the gang is going to finish the job, Jane enlists the help of her ex-fiancé, Dan Frost (Joel Edgerton, another prequel trilogy alum), to help fend off the gang.

"Jane Got a Gun" came out in 2015, and despite its script once being a hot commodity in Hollywood, the film was panned by both critics and audiences. It became a commercial flop, earning about $3 million against a budget of $25 million. The movie was plagued with behind-the-scenes drama, with the director leaving, major actors walking out, and multi-year delays. It was simply a production from hell.