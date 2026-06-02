Is The Nintendo Wii Still Worth Buying In 2026?

In 2026, the Wii turned 20 years old. It's been a long time since Nintendo released the family-friendly system, and over a decade since its ill-fated successor the Wii U materialized. Since then, Nintendo has discontinued manufacturing these aging consoles, and current owners are trying to use their Wii in clever ways before disposing of them for good. This includes modding Wiis to run homebrew apps or emulate older consoles.

However, you might not want to go out of your way to purchase a Wii to do this, since many consoles can be used similarly, and sometimes used products can be difficult to secure or too expensive. No one wants to spend more than absolutely necessary on a 20-year-old console with outdated hardware.

Prices usually range from $70 to over $200, depending on the condition and bundle you buy; some sellers offer factory-sealed Wiis at a higher price point — though these are mainly great for collectors and enthusiasts, and not really worth it for most consumers. For the rest of the population looking for a casual gaming system, unless you're paying very little, it's almost not worth it for regular use, especially if you already own another family-friendly console like the Nintendo Switch 2, which launched in 2025. The Wii is a classic, but at 20 years old, it's hard to justify financially supporting it.