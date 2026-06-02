9 iPhone Accessories Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying
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Buying an iPhone means you will have to take proper care of the device, since it falls into the premium line of smartphones and is on the more expensive side compared to many on the market. There are various iPhone accessories available that aid in high-speed charging, such as a 20-watt USB-C adapter, or protect the device against impacts and scratches, like durable phone covers and lens protectors.
We've compiled a list of iPhone accessories that will enhance or protect your phone in some way, all priced below $20, so you don't have to pay significantly more for the extras. We ensured that each product is actually worth buying by reviewing user reviews and setting the standard criteria to a 4.3-star rating on the product page, based on a minimum of 1,000 reviews that validate its functionality and features.
However, before purchasing, make sure to check the gadget's compatibility with your particular iPhone model, as some products might not work with all models.
Supfine Magnetic Case
A durable phone case is a must-have, no matter which smartphone you own. It acts as a protective layer in case you accidentally drop the phone to the floor, thereby protecting it from damage. The Supfine Magnetic Case is created with a flexible thermosplastic polyurethane frame and a hard PC back with matte coating. With this cover, you can have a firm grip on your phone, while the matte finish keeps it clean by resisting smudges, fingerprints, and scratches, helping it stay neat.
It has passed a military drop test of up to 10 feet, according to the manufacturer, thereby providing strong protection. There are raised edges around sensitive areas, such as the camera lens and the screen edges, so they do not come into direct contact with the surface, helping prevent scratches on the camera that can ultimately degrade its quality. You can buy this phone cover for any of your iPhone models, though the one for the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at $13.99 after a 7% discount on Amazon. It has over 66,000 user reviews, with an average score of 4.6 on the product page.
Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug
The Apple EarPods Headphones garnered over 13,600 reviews on Amazon, giving them an average rating of 4.6. This in-ear headphone holds the number one best-seller badge in the Headphones, Earbuds, and Accessories category on the retail site. It plugs into your iPhone's USB-C port and lets you enjoy high-quality audio with minimal sound loss and higher output. There's also a built-in remote that lets you control audio playback and volume, as well as answer or end calls without picking up your phone.
Moreover, there's a microphone that captures your voice and delivers it well to the receiver for seamless voice or video calls. This feature has been backed by several Amazon customers, as seen in the comments, who were generally satisfied with the clear sound quality and the microphone's functionality. You can buy these Apple EarPods for $19 on Amazon.
Syncwire Magnetic Phone Ring Holder
Placing magnetic ring holders at the back of your phone reduces the risk of the device accidentally falling out of your hands by providing extra grip. The Syncwire Magnetic Phone Ring Holder, available at a current discounted price of $14.44, comes with a two-sided magnetic design that allows you to easily place it on car mounts without removing the ring. It can hold phones weighing up to 3 pounds, but if you use it with the provided metal ring, the holding force is increased up to 10 pounds.
Furthermore, the ring has a flat bottom, allowing for stable placement on different surfaces so your phone stays safe. You can also use it as a phone stand by adjusting the ring's angle outward to create a support for the device, making it great for setting it upright to watch the screen at airports or anywhere else you're waiting for something. It can also easily stick to any ferrous surface, so you always have a place to stick your phone when your hands are full. This iPhone gadget has received a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, based on more than 11,200 reviews, and is compatible with iPhone 12 and later.
New'C 3 Pack Screen Protector
Ranked as the number one bestseller in the Cell Phone Charms category, the NEW'C Screen Protector is rated at 4.6 stars with more than 313,000 reviews. Up for grabs at $7.98, you get a pack of three screen protectors made of sturdy tempered glass, each just 0.33 millimeters thick, with rounded edges for a sleek look. The protectors are resistant to scratches, fingerprints, and other contaminants, so you can easily clean them every now and then with a microfiber cloth. Plus, the protector has shatterproof properties to protect your phone's screen from shocks and impacts.
Moreover, they are super transparent and do not significantly alter your device's touch response, so you won't notice any issues when using the phone. It can stick onto screen sizes of 6.9 inches, making it compatible with some of the latest iPhone models, such as the 16 Pro Max and 17 Pro Max.
Qyqboon Mag-Safe Wallet Magnetic Wallet
For some people, it is a hassle to carry a wallet since they always tend to misplace it here and there, and then have to spend time searching for it. The Qyqboon Magnetic Wallet eliminates this problem by sticking firmly to the back of your iPhone without risk of falling off, with a strong hold force of 1,200 grams. It offers three independent slots for storing all your personal cards, which remain easy to access at all times.
This magnetic wallet features an adjustable 180-degree design that lets you use it as a phone stand on flat surfaces, so you can watch your favorite content completely hands-free while eating or working. In addition, the compact design does not add much volume to the attached phone, allowing you to easily slide it into pockets without ugly bulges, unlike normal wallets. You can currently purchase it on Amazon at a 32% discount for $12.90 (regular price $18.99). Currently, it holds a rating of 4.4 from 1,941 customers and is a bestseller in the Boys' Wallets category.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
The Apple Power Adapter works with all models that have a USB-C port built into them (iPhone 8, 13, and later). It can juice up a device up to 50% in about 30 minutes, so you don't have to wait for hours before you can use it again. Moreover, the compact design easily plugs into your electrical socket without blocking other outlets, so you can use multiple at once.
This 20-watt charging block uses a compatible charging cable, which must be purchased separately. This gadget is available at Walmart for a price of $14.99. Moreover, this budget USB-C charger has an impressive 4.6 rating from more than 3,700 reviewers who liked its sturdy, durable design and quick-charging capabilities, making it perfect for everyday use.
It is not only compatible with iPhones but can also work with iPads, AirPods, and MacBooks for wider use. Along with the charger, there are other settings you can use to charge your iPhone as fast as possible, such as closing all the running apps and turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth during the recharge.
Kaistyle for Magsafe Car Mount
The Kaistyle for MagSafe Car Mount comes with two types of bases: A magnetic base with adhesive that attaches to your dashboard, creating a sturdy connection to prevent falls, and a metal hook that connects to the car's AC vents of different shapes (except circular vents) for a firm hold. Plus, the compact design does not take up much space in the car. Thanks to the swivel-and-ball design, you can turn the smartphone in different directions for the best view without looking away from the road much.
Consequently, this iPhone accessory is perfect for when you want to navigate maps or make hands-free calls with your loved ones while driving. It is compatible with iPhone 12 and later models and can be bought for $9.98 after a 33% discount off its original price of $14.99. The product has garnered almost 29,000 reviews on Amazon and enjoys a 4.5 rating, making it a great driving companion for your iPhone.
Tocol Camera Lens Protector
Protecting the camera lens of your phone is as important as protecting the phone itself, because a dirty or scratched lens can ruin the image and video quality. The Tocol Camera Lens Protector is made with aerospace-grade 9H+ glass that can withstand drops from a maximum height of 12 feet and resist more than 16,000 scratches, according to the manufacturer. Hence, it protects the camera lens from scratches, shocks, and impacts, while the glossy finish prevents the buildup of fingerprints and smudges.
Furthermore, it has ultra-high transparency and anti-glare technology to deliver clear image quality. This lens sits at an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, based on more than 2,200 reviews, and is also the number one bestseller in the category of Cell Phone Gaming Finger Sleeves. You can get this top-rated Amazon gadget for $12.99, though the price may vary with different iPhone models. It is available in multiple colors to match the color of your iPhone, and the kit also includes an alignment guide and cleaning tools for easy installation and maintenance, so you can make the most out of your iPhone camera's features.
PortPlugs USB-C Dust Plugs
Environmental dust can seep in through the charging port of your smartphone and hinder charging speed and quality. To prevent this, use gadgets such as the PortPlugs USB-C Dust Plugs, which insert into the port, thereby protecting it against dust, sand, and other environmental elements. They have a sleek design and do not look out of place on your iPhone either. Moreover, the flexible TPU material used in its build keeps your port safe from scratches, plus it is non-conductive, which further makes it safe to use.
This Amazon accessory, priced under $10 — $6.99, to be exact — includes a set of 10 USB-C dust plugs, along with a port-cleaning brush with soft bristles that you can use to safely clean the port every now and then. It has received a 4.6-star rating from more than 2,400 reviewers, who noted that these plugs are easy to insert and remove, offer solid protection for the port, and do not fall out on their own.
Methodology
We had a clear criterion when selecting the gadgets to include in the list. All products must have a minimum rating of 4.3 or higher on the retail platforms Amazon or Walmart, based on at least 1,000 user reviews. Moreover, these gadgets have a listed price of under $20, though many of them are available at discounted rates at the time of writing. These accessories are all compatible with the latest iPhone models.