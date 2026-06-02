9 iPhone Accessories Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying an iPhone means you will have to take proper care of the device, since it falls into the premium line of smartphones and is on the more expensive side compared to many on the market. There are various iPhone accessories available that aid in high-speed charging, such as a 20-watt USB-C adapter, or protect the device against impacts and scratches, like durable phone covers and lens protectors.

We've compiled a list of iPhone accessories that will enhance or protect your phone in some way, all priced below $20, so you don't have to pay significantly more for the extras. We ensured that each product is actually worth buying by reviewing user reviews and setting the standard criteria to a 4.3-star rating on the product page, based on a minimum of 1,000 reviews that validate its functionality and features.

However, before purchasing, make sure to check the gadget's compatibility with your particular iPhone model, as some products might not work with all models.