5 Budget USB-C Chargers That Work Just As Well As Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter
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Apple has long made many of the necessary accessories that go along with its devices, with one of the most essential being a power adapter. In the earlier days of the iPhone, Apple included a power adapter and cable with a purchase. But those days are long gone, leaving users to find their own USB-C chargers and USB-C cables. The third-party USB-C charger market has also matured over the years, leaving a lot of options out there for both Apple and Android users.
Apple sells its 20W USB-C power adapter for $19, and while it has the versatility to handle tablet charging in addition to smartphones, it might not be the best option available when it's not bundled for free with the purchase of an Apple device. But it's fast, reliable, and has the backing of the Apple brand behind it, so it's worth looking at as the standard when in search of an alternative USB-C charger.
There are a number of growing brands in the third-party USB-charger market, with many of them making chargers with affordability in mind. The Apple 20W power adapter isn't particularly expensive, but there's money to be saved in steering clear of the Apple name. Setting out with a budget of $19, we've scoured the marketplace and have handpicked what we feel are USB-C chargers that compare favorably to Apple's offering in one way or another.
Anker 20W USB-C charger
Anker is well known for its charging accessories, as it makes some of the best portable chargers on the market. That excellence extends to its USB-C chargers. The Anker 20W USB-C charger is one I use around the house, and it's available in a two-pack for $19 on Amazon. It's designed specifically for use with various iPhone models, and it offers both USB-C and USB-A connectivity. I can attest that the dual ports come in handy when I want to charge devices that still utilize USB-A, but it also allows me to connect two devices to a power outlet at once.
Of course, should you use the Anker 20-watt USB-C charger with multiple devices at a time, each will charge more slowly. But you don't have to worry about safety issues, as Anker has built in temperature controls and over-voltage protection, among other safety features. The two-pack of Anker 20-watt USB-C chargers goes for the same price as a single Apple 20-watt charger, and it includes two USB-C cables, so you won't have to spend extra on those. In addition to my own quality experience with the charger, users at Amazon have given it a 4.6-out-of-5 overall rating, with 96% of reviewers giving it a favorable review.
Anker Nano Pro 511 20W USB-C charger
Another charging option from Anker is its Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger. This one doesn't include a second charger or cables, but it offers quite a bit for its $12 price point. Its fast-charging capabilities can take an iPhone from 0% battery life to 50% in just 25 minutes, but one of the biggest advantages this charger has over Apple's 20W USB-C power adapter is its size. The Anker Nano Pro is 45% smaller and resembles the USB power adapter that was once included in the box with an iPhone purchase. Unlike Apple's offerings, this block also comes in a variety of colors.
Amazon customers speak quite highly of this USB-C charger, with 99% of reviewers giving it a favorable rating. Among the 1% who had a poor experience, poor quality control and product failure within as little as a couple of weeks have been reported. But these seem to be outlier situations, and if such an issue arises, buyers should still be within a return window. Similar to Anker's previously mentioned 20-watt USB-C charger, the Nano Pro comes with a temperature sensor and a power tuner chip to prevent power surges, temperature spikes, and to otherwise safeguard connected devices.
Belkin 20W USB-C charger
Belkin is another brand that makes quality computer and mobile accessories, and it's one of the USB charger brands that can compete with Anker in a number of ways. Additionally, the Belkin 20W USB-C charger is another that I've got hands-on experience with. Its compactness was its biggest selling point for me, as I try to keep a USB-C charger close by at all times. I own several of these little chargers, keeping one in each of my backpacks, one in my glove box, and one in my bike bag. They have proven to be valuable stowaways on a number of day trips and travel days.
This charger doesn't have a built-in temperature sensor, but it's certified with USB-C PD 3.1 power delivery, which means it is capable of high-power charging while reducing heat output. Its other safety features include over-voltage and surge protection. The Belkin 20-watt USB-C charger's fast-charging capabilities can take an iPhone from 0% battery life to 50% in just 27 minutes, with performance for Samsung devices being similar. It's available for just $12, or you can purchase a two-pack for $27. Options are also available to purchase with USB-C cables included. The charger has a 4.6-out-of-5-star overall rating on Amazon, with 95% of reviewers giving it a favorable review.
Ugreen 30W USB-C charger
The Ugreen 30W USB-C charger is one of the more powerful options available for under $19. Its 30-watt power delivery also includes GaN (gallium nitride) technology, which provides an increase in performance without needing to scale the size of the charger up. It's more compact than Apple's 20W power charger, and the prongs even fold away for maximum portability. It's also more capable than some other USB-C chargers out there, as it offers a wide range of compatibility. Its strong power delivery can charge smaller devices like earbuds and smartphones, but the Ugreen 30W USB-C charger can also provide enough power to charge tablets and even a MacBook Air.
Customers at Amazon have left a lot of positive feedback for this charger, as it has received a 4.8-out-of-5-star overall rating. Only 3% of reviewers have given it an unfavorable review, though a short lifespan is what several of them have reported with the product. That's worth considering, though conversely, 97% of the customer reviews at Amazon have good things to say about this charger. Ugreen's Thermal Guard technology keeps it from overheating even when charging larger devices, and its versatility makes it worth considering for those who want a single charger for a number of different devices. The Ugreen 30W USB-C charger is priced at $17 and comes in a number of different color options.
Spigen ArcStation Pro 20W USB-C charger
A true bargain USB-C charger option is the Spigen ArcStation Pro 20-watt model. It's regularly priced at close to $26, but it's a discount favorite at Amazon, with the retailer regularly dropping its price below $8. This is another option that includes GaN technology, allowing Spigen to create a powerful but compact product. It's compatible across iPhone lineups and includes Android phones among the devices it will work with. Spigen has built power quality technology into this charger, which ensures a stable maximum current to charge devices more efficiently than other chargers while simultaneously reducing damage to connected devices.
While Spigen may be a lesser-known brand compared to some of the others we've discussed here, the ArcStation Pro USB-C charger block is incredibly popular among Amazon customers. It's received 98% favorable reviews, with 84% of reviewers giving it a 5-star rating. Overall, the ArcStation Pro has received a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating at Amazon. Some poor reviews note a short lifespan for the charger, so it may not be worth it if you're only able to find it at its regular $26 price. But the high marks far outweigh the low, and this is a charger that's smaller than Apple's 20-watt power adapter and likely worth its price when you can grab it at a discount.
How we selected these USB-C chargers
Because the Apple 20W USB-C power adapter retails for $19, that price served as our budget's ceiling here. We wanted to find USB-C chargers that compare favorably to Apple's offering in one way or another, whether through additional ports, more power delivery, a more compact design, or better overall value.
To provide the best insights possible, we also wanted to ensure hands-on experience played a role in our selections. Where possible, our own use of these chargers has informed their selection. Where we weren't able to apply our own direct experience with a charger, we turned to the large volume of customer feedback available at Amazon.
Between firsthand experience and the collective input of thousands of verified purchasers, the USB-C selections we've made are each worth considering as an alternative to Apple's own adapter. This is true for both Apple device users and those who just have other USB-C devices around the house that need charging from time to time.