5 Budget USB-C Chargers That Work Just As Well As Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter

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Apple has long made many of the necessary accessories that go along with its devices, with one of the most essential being a power adapter. In the earlier days of the iPhone, Apple included a power adapter and cable with a purchase. But those days are long gone, leaving users to find their own USB-C chargers and USB-C cables. The third-party USB-C charger market has also matured over the years, leaving a lot of options out there for both Apple and Android users.

Apple sells its 20W USB-C power adapter for $19, and while it has the versatility to handle tablet charging in addition to smartphones, it might not be the best option available when it's not bundled for free with the purchase of an Apple device. But it's fast, reliable, and has the backing of the Apple brand behind it, so it's worth looking at as the standard when in search of an alternative USB-C charger.

There are a number of growing brands in the third-party USB-charger market, with many of them making chargers with affordability in mind. The Apple 20W power adapter isn't particularly expensive, but there's money to be saved in steering clear of the Apple name. Setting out with a budget of $19, we've scoured the marketplace and have handpicked what we feel are USB-C chargers that compare favorably to Apple's offering in one way or another.