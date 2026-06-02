Why Your Smart TV Doesn't Have DisplayPorts (And Probably Never Will)

Just as VGA connectors reigned supreme in both gaming and general consumer markets for nearly two decades, HDMI is the undisputed champion for video connections. Though it will likely remain the norm in the foreseeable future, it's not quite the most capable digital interface. In fact, the latest iteration of DisplayPort blows the commonly used HDMI 2.1 out of the water.

So, why don't smart TVs offer a DisplayPort instead? DisplayPort 2.1 supports 80 Gbps of bandwidth, while HDMI 2.1 offers only 48 Gbps. This means less compression and higher refresh rates for DisplayPort 2.1. However, HDMI 2.1 is still sufficient for most consumers. It delivers uncompressed audio at 4K resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is more than solid. You can daisy-chain extra devices with DisplayPort, sure, but since the majority of smart TV enthusiasts may not care about this feature, what would be the point?

The biggest reason for the lack of DisplayPort inputs on TVs, though, is the extra cost. Smart TV manufacturers are required to pay systems-on-a-chip (SOC)/licensing fees to implement the HDMI standard, so adding an extra input would significantly drive up manufacturing costs. Even the best smart TVs use HDMI, so DisplayPort inclusion doesn't offer any economic incentive.