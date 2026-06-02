4 Signs You Should Replace That Old USB Drive

USB drives can be a convenient solution for storing personal files and data without paying out of pocket for a heavy external HDD or SSD. As you might already know, they offer advantages, especially in portability, as long as you don't leave them in awkward places, like your jeans' pocket, where they might later be taken to the wash by accident.

But dealing with instances where your USB stick has corrupted your files, can't consistently connect to your device, or has a loose connector when plugged in, makes replacing it a more cost-efficient solution than keeping it around for another incident. The USB stick itself can last for years if the quality is high enough, but internal components will eventually degrade, or speeds might not keep up with modern hardware. If your drive has sustained damage from being left loose in a bag for too long or is just showing signs of age, it might be time to replace it, and the signs that you should are pretty obvious.