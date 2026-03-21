4 Of The Worst Places To Store A USB Drive

Stacking your electronics and peripherals on top of each other can be a space saver. It's also a convenient way to store your items, especially if you think you'll need them together later. Unfortunately, that type of thinking is a bit of a trap, as you might forget that you have it stacked up in a corner somewhere. Plus, the other issue is that these electronics (when powered on) could produce a bit too much heat, also heating up your USB drive in the process.

You also need to be careful about how you place your USB drive on and around other devices. Be careful to avoid placing a drive on or near heat-emitting vents, which can damage the case and internals of your USB drive. Then, of course, none of that matters if you accidentally knock the drive off the top of another device. The flash drive might fall under tables, through cracks, or into tight spaces, making it really easy to misplace, or it might break on impact.

Besides storing USB drives on top of hot electronics, you should avoid keeping them permanently plugged in unless you know what you're doing. Though the risk to the device is nowhere near as bad as accidentally whacking it out of the port with your hand (or leg if your PC tower is down below), long-term charging can lead to heat damage.